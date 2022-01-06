Broccoli Rice & Fresh Green Salad With Citrus Dressing

Roasted nuts and crunchy croutons elevate this salad you'll want to eat by the bowlful

By Angela Casley

Toss this salad together and take it with you on a picnic. Photo / Babiche Martens

Nothing says warm weather more than a salad of crunchy green goodness topped with a citrus dressing. Fresh roasted nuts and homemade croutons add great texture. Transport the dressing in a jar to be poured over the salad at the last minute.

BROCCOLI RICE AND FRESH GREEN SALAD RECIPE

Serves 6

1 bunch asparagus

1 cup peas

1 head broccoli, roughly chopped

½ telegraph cucumber

1 cup chopped fresh herbs

Salt and freshly ground pepper

½ cup toasted slivered almonds

1 cup croutons

Dressing

¼ cup tahini

¼ cup lemon juice

1 Tbsp olive oil

2 Tbsp runny honey

1 Tbsp water

1. Break off the hard ends from the asparagus, then halve. Plunge into a pot of salted boiling water for 2 minutes, then add the peas for a further 2 minutes. Remove, drain and cool completely.

2. To make the broccoli rice, place broccoli in a food processor and pulse. Place in a large bowl. Add the asparagus and peas, peel the cucumber into ribbons and add, along with the herbs. Season the vegetables with salt and pepper, tossing to combine to release some of the juices, before adding the dressing.

3. Combine dressing ingredients in a jar and shake well to mix. Pour over the salad, sprinkle over the almonds and croutons, and toss.

Originally published in Viva Magazine – Volume Five

