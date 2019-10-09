This toffee-like fudge can be made with cream or coconut cream. Photo / Eleanor Ozich

Brown Butter & Vanilla Fudge With Popcorn Topping

Satisfy your sweet cravings with a square of this silky fudge, topped with popcorn for a fancy twist

By Eleanor Ozich
Thursday Oct. 10, 2019

This brown butter and honey fudge has a nutty, rich flavour, and is just ridiculously, deliciously creamy. What’s even more satisfying, is that it can be made in less than ten minutes, and looks rather impressive thanks to the popcorn topping.

BROWN BUTTER & VANILLA FUDGE RECIPE
Makes 16 pieces

½ cup (115g) salted butter
1/2 cup cream or coconut cream
3 Tbsp almond or peanut butter
3 Tbsp honey or pure maple
1 tsp vanilla extract
½ cup popcorn, roughly chopped

1. Line a small slice tin or rectangular dish with baking paper.

2. Place the butter in a saucepan over medium-high heat, and cook, whilst stirring occasionally, until it becomes a rich, golden brown. The butter should smell nutty and have a beautiful toffee colour.

3. Add the cream, nut butter and honey, and simmer or on low for 5 minutes, whilst whisking continually. It should be thick and toffee like.

4. Remove from the heat, and then stir in the vanilla. Pour into the slice tin or dish, and then top with the popcorn.

5. Place in the fridge to set for at least 3 hours.

6. Once ready to serve, cut into small bite size squares.

7. Store the fudge in an airtight container in the fridge or freezer.

Share this:
 
Prev
Next

View More

Easy Vegan Tahini & Nut Fudge

This sweet vegan slice offers all the indulgence of a guilty pleasure, minus the guilt

White Chocolate Fudge Recipe

Fudge is always a hit - try this delicious white chocolate and hazelnut version

Caramel Popcorn Recipe

Get creative and make your own popcorn for movie night

Coconut Cream Fudge Slice Recipe

Try this recipe for a wholesome fudge slice by Eleanor Ozich

More Food & Drink / Recipes

Gluten-Free Herb & Seed Crackers With Ginger Rhubarb Compote

Brown Butter & Vanilla Fudge With Popcorn Topping

Jesse Mulligan's Kefir Soaked Oats Recipe, From The Sweet October Cookbook

Orange-Roasted Tamarillos & Strawberries With Granola

Braised Pumpkin, Courgette & Feta Bake With Eggs

Savoury Spinach & Ricotta Pancakes

Spiced Carrots With Preserved Lemon Hummus

Celebrate Daylight Saving With These Stress-Free Dinner Recipes

Rich Homemade Chocolate Ice Cream

Layered Strawberry Mousse & Cinnamon Biscuit Cups
View More
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter