Brown Butter & Vanilla Fudge With Popcorn Topping

This brown butter and honey fudge has a nutty, rich flavour, and is just ridiculously, deliciously creamy. What’s even more satisfying, is that it can be made in less than ten minutes, and looks rather impressive thanks to the popcorn topping.

BROWN BUTTER & VANILLA FUDGE RECIPE

Makes 16 pieces

½ cup (115g) salted butter

1/2 cup cream or coconut cream

3 Tbsp almond or peanut butter

3 Tbsp honey or pure maple

1 tsp vanilla extract

½ cup popcorn, roughly chopped

1. Line a small slice tin or rectangular dish with baking paper.

2. Place the butter in a saucepan over medium-high heat, and cook, whilst stirring occasionally, until it becomes a rich, golden brown. The butter should smell nutty and have a beautiful toffee colour.

3. Add the cream, nut butter and honey, and simmer or on low for 5 minutes, whilst whisking continually. It should be thick and toffee like.

4. Remove from the heat, and then stir in the vanilla. Pour into the slice tin or dish, and then top with the popcorn.

5. Place in the fridge to set for at least 3 hours.

6. Once ready to serve, cut into small bite size squares.

7. Store the fudge in an airtight container in the fridge or freezer.

