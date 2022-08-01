Dessert Calls For Brown Sugar & Lemon Custards With Shortbread
Soft and silky smooth, this zesty custard will go down a treat
Make the shortbread ahead of time and try not to nibble on it too much before serving. I like my custard at room temperature, but serve it warm if you prefer.
BROWN SUGAR AND LEMON CUSTARDS WITH SHORTBREAD RECIPE
Serves 4-6
Custards
3 eggs plus 1 yolk
½ cup brown sugar
¼ tsp vanilla
200ml cream
2 tsp lemon zest
Citrus Shortbread
200g butter
½ cup sugar
½ cup cornflour
2 cups plain flour
Zest of ½ lemon
Zest of ½ orange
1. Preheat an oven to 170C. Lightly grease 3 or 4 small glass cups or jars.
2. Turn the oven to 160C. Into a bowl place the eggs, yolk, sugar, vanilla, cream and lemon zest, whisking well. Let it sit for 10 minutes. Sieve into your vessels. Place them into a baking dish and fill to half way up the sides with warm water.
3. Bake for 45 minutes or until a skewer comes out clean. Remove and cool to room temperature.
4. For the shortbread, beat the butter and sugar until light and creamy. Stir through the cornflour, flour, lemon and orange zest. Roll on a lightly floured bench into two 20cm-diameter discs, 5mm thick. Place on to two baking trays. Cut into wedges. Bake for 25 minutes. Remove and cool.
Serve the custard with shortbread on the side.
