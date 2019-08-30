Brussel Sprout, Pea & Haloumi Salad With Tahini Dressing
The key to this light, healthy salad is in the cooking of the Brussels sprouts – delicious paired with salty haloumi
Brussels sprouts are having a renaissance thanks to restaurants focusing on seasonality. The key is all in the cooking. Don’t boil them too hard, just enough to keep them vibrant and green and a little crisp. I like to shred them like cabbage and fry with a little butter or use them in a simple salad such as this one.
BRUSSELS SPROUTS, PEA & HALOUMI SALAD WITH TAHINI DRESSING RECIPE
Serves 4
Dressing
2 Tbsp tahini
? cup lemon juice
2 tsp runny honey
Salad
1 Tbsp olive oil
3 cloves garlic, sliced
200g brussels sprouts, halved
1 cup green peas
200g haloumi
Lemon wedges, to serve
1. For the dressing in a jar combine the tahini, lemon juice and honey shaking well.
2. Heat the oil in frying pan. Add the garlic cooking for 2 minutes. Then add the Brussels sprouts cooking until cooked through and lightly browned. Toss through the peas. Remove from the pan.
3. In the same pan, fry the haloumi on a light heat for 30 seconds each side.
4. Serve the vegetables topped with the haloumi and a drizzle of dressing.Share this: