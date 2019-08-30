Brussel Sprout, Pea & Haloumi Salad With Tahini Dressing

Brussels sprouts are having a renaissance thanks to restaurants focusing on seasonality. The key is all in the cooking. Don’t boil them too hard, just enough to keep them vibrant and green and a little crisp. I like to shred them like cabbage and fry with a little butter or use them in a simple salad such as this one.

BRUSSELS SPROUTS, PEA & HALOUMI SALAD WITH TAHINI DRESSING RECIPE

Serves 4

Dressing

2 Tbsp tahini

? cup lemon juice

2 tsp runny honey

Salad

1 Tbsp olive oil

3 cloves garlic, sliced

200g brussels sprouts, halved

1 cup green peas

200g haloumi

Lemon wedges, to serve

1. For the dressing in a jar combine the tahini, lemon juice and honey shaking well.

2. Heat the oil in frying pan. Add the garlic cooking for 2 minutes. Then add the Brussels sprouts cooking until cooked through and lightly browned. Toss through the peas. Remove from the pan.

3. In the same pan, fry the haloumi on a light heat for 30 seconds each side.

4. Serve the vegetables topped with the haloumi and a drizzle of dressing.

Share this:

Print this article