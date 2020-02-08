These buckwheat pancakes are great for a special shared breakfast in bed, especially with delicous seasonal berries. They look — and taste — gorgeous. If it’s not berry season, frozen are fine — just allow time for them to thaw, or replace with another seasonal fruit — figs and feijoas are not too far away. To keep the pancakes light and airy, be sure to fold the egg whites in gently.

BUCKWHEAT BANANA PANCAKES RECIPE

Makes 10

2 cups milk

2 Tbsp lemon juice

1 ¼ cup buckwheat flour

½ cup gluten-free flour

1 tsp baking powder

4 eggs, separated

1 banana, mashed

Butter for frying

To serve

1 mango cut into cubes

1 cup Greek yoghurt

Maple syrup

1 cup mixed berries

1. Place the milk in a jug and add the lemon juice (a quick way of making buttermilk).

2. Place the flours and baking powder in a large bowl.

3. Whisk the egg yolks and mashed banana into the milk then stir through the dry ingredients until smooth. Don’t worry if there are a few banana lumps.

4. Whisk the egg whites until just stiff and fold lightly through the batter mixture.

5. Heat a teaspoon of butter in a frying pan on medium heat. Add ½ cup of mixture to the pan at a time, cooking until it starts to bubble, then flip for a further 3 minutes. Continue to cook the remainder of the mixture. Keep the pancakes warm (in the oven on a low-setting) while you cook the rest.

6. Serve with mango, maple syrup, a dollop of yoghurt and berries.

