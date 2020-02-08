Be sure to serve these pancakes with fresh fruit, maple syrup and yoghurt. Photo / Babiche Martens

Buckwheat Banana Pancakes

Breakfast in bed just got better with these buckwheat banana pancakes

By Angela Casley
Sunday Feb. 9, 2020

These buckwheat pancakes are great for a special shared breakfast in bed, especially with delicous seasonal berries. They look — and taste — gorgeous. If it’s not berry season, frozen are fine — just allow time for them to thaw, or replace with another seasonal fruit — figs and feijoas are not too far away. To keep the pancakes light and airy, be sure to fold the egg whites in gently.

BUCKWHEAT BANANA PANCAKES RECIPE
Makes 10

2 cups milk
2 Tbsp lemon juice
1 ¼ cup buckwheat flour
½ cup gluten-free flour
1 tsp baking powder
4 eggs, separated
1 banana, mashed
Butter for frying

To serve
1 mango cut into cubes
1 cup Greek yoghurt
Maple syrup
1 cup mixed berries

1. Place the milk in a jug and add the lemon juice (a quick way of making buttermilk).

2. Place the flours and baking powder in a large bowl.

3. Whisk the egg yolks and mashed banana into the milk then stir through the dry ingredients until smooth. Don’t worry if there are a few banana lumps.

4. Whisk the egg whites until just stiff and fold lightly through the batter mixture.

5. Heat a teaspoon of butter in a frying pan on medium heat. Add ½ cup of mixture to the pan at a time, cooking until it starts to bubble, then flip for a further 3 minutes. Continue to cook the remainder of the mixture. Keep the pancakes warm (in the oven on a low-setting) while you cook the rest.

6. Serve with mango, maple syrup, a dollop of yoghurt and berries.

