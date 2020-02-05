These bars also happen to be refined sugar-free. Photo / Eleanor Ozich

Burnt Butter, Banana & Honey Muesli Bars

These chewy bars make a delicious snack for children and adults alike

By Eleanor Ozich
Thursday Feb. 6, 2020

These burnt butter oat bars use bananas and honey to bind the mixture, making them tremendously chewy and delicious. For those of you who are yet to discover the joy of browned butter in baking, you’re in for a real treat. Perfect for both children and adults alike.

BURNT BUTTER, BANANA & HONEY MUESLI BARS RECIPE
Makes approx. 9 pieces

100g unsalted butter
¼ cup honey, maple or rice malt syrup
1 free range egg
2 mashed bananas
2 tsp pure vanilla extract
1 ½ cups rolled oats
¼ tsp sea salt

1. Pre-heat the oven to 160C, and line a 20cm square tin with baking paper.

2. Place the butter in a saucepan over medium-high heat, and cook, whilst stirring occasionally, until it becomes a rich, golden brown. The butter should smell nutty and have a beautiful toffee colour.

3. Whisk together the honey, egg and mashed banana, then fold in the browned butter along with the remaining ingredients.

4. Tip the mixture into the slice tin and spread out evenly.

5. Bake for 20 mins, or until golden on top and a skewer comes out clean when inserted in the middle. Leave to cool in the tin.

6. Cut into nine pieces. Store in an airtight container for up to three days.

