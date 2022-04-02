Cut large carrots into generous-sized batons if you don’t have baby ones. Photo / Babiche Martens

Caramelised Onion & Carrot Make A Fail-Safe Combination In This Simple Salad

A fully loaded salad with feta, golden raisins and kale

By Angela Casley
Sunday April 3, 2022

This salad is great the day after it's made as the flavours develop over time. It’s perfect for a workday lunch. Serve with lamb cutlets quick-cooked on the barbecue.

CARAMELISED ONION AND CARROT SALAD RECIPE
Serves 4

500g baby carrots
2 Tbsp olive oil
1 tsp each cumin, coriander, turmeric, and salt
1 Tbsp butter
2 medium onions, sliced thinly
4 garlic cloves, crushed
½ cup golden raisins
100g feta, crumbled
1 cup kale leaves, torn
Italian parsley
Drizzle of balsamic vinegar

1. Preheat an oven to 180C. Place the carrots, 1 tablespoon oil, cumin, coriander, turmeric and salt in a roasting dish then bake in the oven for 25 minutes or until golden. Remove.

2. In a large pan warm 1 tablespoon oil and the butter. Add the onion and garlic, cooking slowly for 15-20 minutes until softened and caramelised. Remove and add to the carrots.

3. Add the raisins, feta, kale and parsley with a drizzle of balsamic and stir through.

4. Serve at room temperature.

Share this:
 
Prev
Next

View More

Barbecued Lamb, Green Bean & Mushroom Salad With Yoghurt Sauce

Fire up the barbecue and feed a crowd with this summery lamb salad

Rustic Tuna, Tomato & Rocket Salad With Crunchy Croutons

A few simple steps and a handful of ingredients is all it takes to create this rustic salad

Duck, Orange & Roast Fig Salad

This salad sounds fancy, but is secretly so simple to make

Warm Courgette & Mozzarella Pasta Salad

This salad really comes into its own with fresh mozzarella weaved through

SEASONAL RECIPES

More Food & Drink

Caramelised Onion & Carrot Make A Fail-Safe Combination In This Simple Salad

A Spicy, Salty, Crunchy Red Pepper & Chilli Salad

Is Now The Time To Invest In Wine?

Inca Ponsonby Is One Of The Most Exciting New Places To Eat In Auckland

Sweet Tooths Should Try These Exquisite Chocolate Custard Tarts With Fruit

An Easy Chicken Bake With Tomato & Jalapenos

A Gorgeous Junglebird Cocktail To Make Tonight
View More

EASY WEEKDAY RECIPES

New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter