Caramelised Onion & Carrot Make A Fail-Safe Combination In This Simple Salad

This salad is great the day after it's made as the flavours develop over time. It’s perfect for a workday lunch. Serve with lamb cutlets quick-cooked on the barbecue.

CARAMELISED ONION AND CARROT SALAD RECIPE

Serves 4

500g baby carrots

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 tsp each cumin, coriander, turmeric, and salt

1 Tbsp butter

2 medium onions, sliced thinly

4 garlic cloves, crushed

½ cup golden raisins

100g feta, crumbled

1 cup kale leaves, torn

Italian parsley

Drizzle of balsamic vinegar

1. Preheat an oven to 180C. Place the carrots, 1 tablespoon oil, cumin, coriander, turmeric and salt in a roasting dish then bake in the oven for 25 minutes or until golden. Remove.

2. In a large pan warm 1 tablespoon oil and the butter. Add the onion and garlic, cooking slowly for 15-20 minutes until softened and caramelised. Remove and add to the carrots.

3. Add the raisins, feta, kale and parsley with a drizzle of balsamic and stir through.

4. Serve at room temperature.

Share this:

Print this page