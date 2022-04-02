Caramelised Onion & Carrot Make A Fail-Safe Combination In This Simple Salad
A fully loaded salad with feta, golden raisins and kale
This salad is great the day after it's made as the flavours develop over time. It’s perfect for a workday lunch. Serve with lamb cutlets quick-cooked on the barbecue.
CARAMELISED ONION AND CARROT SALAD RECIPE
Serves 4
500g baby carrots
2 Tbsp olive oil
1 tsp each cumin, coriander, turmeric, and salt
1 Tbsp butter
2 medium onions, sliced thinly
4 garlic cloves, crushed
½ cup golden raisins
100g feta, crumbled
1 cup kale leaves, torn
Italian parsley
Drizzle of balsamic vinegar
1. Preheat an oven to 180C. Place the carrots, 1 tablespoon oil, cumin, coriander, turmeric and salt in a roasting dish then bake in the oven for 25 minutes or until golden. Remove.
2. In a large pan warm 1 tablespoon oil and the butter. Add the onion and garlic, cooking slowly for 15-20 minutes until softened and caramelised. Remove and add to the carrots.
3. Add the raisins, feta, kale and parsley with a drizzle of balsamic and stir through.
4. Serve at room temperature.
