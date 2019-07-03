Serve this rice pudding topped with preserved fruit. Photo / Eleanor Ozich

Cardamom-Infused Rice Pudding With Almond Milk

For a comforting dessert try this classic treat, which also happens to be gluten and dairy-free

By Eleanor Ozich
Thursday July 4, 2019

Despite being rather old-fashioned, rice pudding is loved by most, due to its creamy, luscious texture and comforting nature. Made using homemade almond milk and pure vanilla bean, this lovely pudding is elevated to perfection when topped with lusciously sweet preserved fruit and crushed nuts. On this occasion I’ve used cherries however, most kinds of preserved fruit will hit the spot.

CARDAMOM-INFUSED RICE PUDDING WITH ALMOND MILK RECIPE
Serves 6

200g Arborio rice
½ tsp ground cardamom
4 cups almond milk
1 cup water
2 tsp pure vanilla bean paste

To serve:
Preserved fruit, such as cherries or stonefruit
¾ cup toasted nuts, roughly chopped

1. Place the rice, cardamom, milk, water and vanilla in a large saucepan over medium heat.

2. Bring to a gentle boil, and then simmer on low for 30 minutes, stirring every so often until thick and creamy. You may need to add a little more milk towards the end if needed.

3. To serve, divide the rice pudding between bowls, and top generously with preserved or fresh fruit and crushed nuts.

