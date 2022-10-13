Carne Asada Makes For The Ultimate Steak All-Star

Use jalapenos to spice up this delicious marinade which works to infuse the meat with flavour before barbecuing. Likewise with the rice, add a good tablespoon of lime zest and a squeeze of juice for added zing.

CARNE ASADA RECIPE

Serves 4

½ cup sliced jalapenos

1 green chilli, seeds removed

1 ½ cups roughly chopped coriander

2 Tbsp soy sauce

2 cloves garlic

Zest and juice of 1 lime

½ tsp ground cumin

¼ tsp chilli flakes

½ tsp salt

¼ cup olive oil

600g beef steaks

Rice, to serve

1. First make the marinade. Place the jalapenos, green chilli, coriander, soy sauce, garlic, lime zest and juice, cumin, chilli flakes, salt and oil in a blender, blitzing until smooth.

2. Smother half the mixture over the steaks, leaving it for at least 30 minutes to marinate. Keep the remaining mixture for serving alongside.

3. Preheat a barbecue or hot pan to a medium heat. Cook the steaks for 3 or 4 minutes each side depending on the thickness. Allow to rest for 5-10 minutes.

4. To serve, slice the beef thinly and serve on rice with half an avocado and a good dollop of the remaining marinade.

