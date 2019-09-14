Carrot & Prawn Orzo Risotto With Parmesan

This take on a risotto is a winner for a midweek dinner. The carrots add a creamy savoury flavour and vibrant colour to the plate. Adding the prawns at the end is imperative to ensure they don’t overcook. Unlike arborio rice risotto, you can add all the stock in one hit.

CARROT & PRAWN ORZO RISOTTO RECIPE

Serves 4

Ingredients

2 carrots, chopped

20g butter, plus 1 Tbsp

1 onion, chopped finely

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1 courgette, grated

1 cup orzo

3 cups fish or vegetable stock

150g raw prawns

½ cup grated parmesan

½ cup chopped parsley

1. Place the carrots in a pot of salted water, cooking until soft and tender. Drain and puree with a stick blender, incorporating the 20g butter. Set aside.

2. Warm the butter in a large pot. Add the onion, garlic and courgette, cooking for 5 minutes to soften. Add the orzo, stirring through, then the stock, cooking for 10 minutes to soften.

3. When the orzo is cooked, stir through the carrot puree. Next add the prawns for approx 4 minutes until pink.

4. Before serving, stir through the parmesan and parsley.

