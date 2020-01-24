This vegetarian slice also happens to be gluten-free. Photo / Babiche Martens

Cauliflower, Courgette & Chickpea Bake

For a healthy lunch option, this vegetarian bake goes down a treat with a dollop of chutney

By Angela Casley
Saturday Jan. 25, 2020

Don’t throw away your cauliflower stalks! Either blitz them in a food processor to make cauliflower rice, chop and add to a stir-fry or use in this bake. Cut yourself a big slice to take for lunch and add a dollop of your favourite chutney along with a piece of crusty bread.

CAULIFLOWER, COURGETTE & CHICKPEA BAKE RECIPE
Makes 4-6 slices

2 Tbsp olive oil
1 onion, chopped finely
4 cloves garlic, crushed
2 courgettes, grated
3 cups cauliflower florets, and chopped stalks, blanched

Wet mixture
1 tin chickpeas, drained
1 cup buckwheat flour (or other gluten-free flour)
1 tsp baking powder
½ tsp turmeric
1½ cup almond milk
1 tsp grainy mustard
1 tsp salt and freshly ground pepper
2 Tbsp pesto
1 cup chopped basil

1. Preheat an oven to 180C. Grease and line a 20 x 20 baking dish.

2. Heat the oil in a frying pan. Add the onion and garlic cooking for 5 minutes to soften. Add the courgettes cooking for a further few minutes until softened. Stir through the cauliflower.

3. In a kitchen processor place the chickpeas, flour, baking powder, turmeric, milk, mustard, salt and pepper blitzing until smooth. Stir through the pesto and basil. Combine with the vegetables and pour into the baking dish. Place into the oven for 40 minutes or until set in the middle. Cool in the tin before cutting into lunch-size pieces.

