There is no sign of pasta in this mac ’n’ cheese dish because cauliflower is the perfect substitute. When cooking with cheese and prosciutto, remember they are quite salty, so taste before seasoning. Cook the cauliflower in a pretty dish that can be served straight to the table. All that is needed is a side salad and crusty bread to create a delicious lunch.

CAULIFLOWER 'MAC' & CHEESE WITH CRISPY PROSCIUTTO RECIPE

Serves 4-6

Ingredients

1 whole cauliflower

1 tsp paprika

2 Tbsp olive oil

25g butter

2 Tbsp flour

1 ½ cups whole milk

100g cottage cheese

1 tsp Dijon mustard

2 cups tasty cheddar

Salt and pepper to taste

4-6 slices prosciutto

1. Preheat an oven to 180C.

2. Cut the cauliflower into large florets and place on to a baking tray. Sprinkle with paprika and drizzle with oil. Roast in the oven for 20 minutes until softened and starting to brown.

3. While the cauliflower roasts, make your sauce. Melt the butter in a large pot. Add the flour, stirring for 2 minutes to cook. Pour in the milk, stirring as the sauce thickens. Remove from the heat. Add the cottage cheese, Dijon mustard and 1½ cups tasty cheese. Season with a little salt and pepper.

4. Place the cauliflower into an ovenproof dish. Pour over the sauce, sprinkle with remaining cheese and place back into the oven for 20 minutes until bubbling and golden.

5. Lie the prosciutto on a baking dish and place into the oven for 10 minutes until crisp and golden.

6. Serve mac ‘n’ cheese hot with shards of crispy prosciutto on top.

