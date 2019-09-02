Celebrate Spring With These Fresh Recipes

Asparagus & Rocket Crepes With Caper Cream Cheese

Searching for the perfect pre-made party nibble? These delicate crepes are our pick. They are not only fresh and tasty but can easily be made in advance. A little peppery rocket adds a nice bite, along with cream cheese and asparagus.

Israeli Couscous Salad With Roast Chicken & Apple

This tastefully light salad has it all going on — crunchy apple, tender chicken and herby yoghurt dressing. Whip it up in a matter of minutes using leftover roast chicken for a simple dinner or fresh lunch.

Peas, Kale & Parsley Risotto. Photo / Babiche Martens

Peas, Kale & Parsley Risotto

You can't go past risotto when looking for a perfect one-pot meal. In this recipe, creamy Arborio rice is paired with the goodness of peas, kale and parsley. Plenty of parmesan cheese keeps things interesting.

Roast Chicken With White Wine, Basil & Tomato

This is the kind of meal that can restore your love for life. Sumptuously sweet and salty chicken is slow-roasted in a sauce of white wine, garlic, lemon, basil and tomatoes. Serve with a light green salad and some rustic bread.

Sumac Lamb Loins With Olive & Herb Salsa. Photo / Babiche Martens

Sumac Lamb Loins With Olive & Herb Salsa

This lamb loin recipe is so versatile, served here with char-grilled vegetables — or try the lamb sliced and tossed through a salad. It is even delicious in crunchy bread with a dollop of aioli and a handful of rocket.

Spring Asparagus, Mint & Goat Feta Tart

Here's a simple tart to make with clean and vibrant flavours. Rather than faffing around with pastry, try encasing the fragrant filling within a wholemeal wrap instead. The result is a delicious brunch to enjoy, alongside a generous serving of salad and spicy relish.

Watercress & Lemon Soup. Photo / Babiche Martens

Watercress & Lemon Soup

This soup has just a few ingredients — including lemon, which adds a subtle surprise. It is delicious hot or chilled, so serve as changeable spring weather dictates, with plenty of crusty bread for dipping.

Lemony Pasta Salad With Rocket

It's more a case of assembling than cooking with this speedy pasta salad with pistachio sauce, handfuls of peppery rocket and plenty of bright lemon. Best of all, it goes beautifully with a range of different dishes.

Avocado on Rye with Feta & Toasted Pumpkin Seeds. Photo / Babiche Martens

Avocado on Rye with Feta & Toasted Pumpkin Seeds

Celebrate the dip in avocado prices by slathering it on toast. In this recipe, a breakfast favourite is taken to a new level with rye bread, pesto, feta and roasted seeds.

Spring Vegetable and Barley Risotto

There is nothing like the first taste of spring asparagus. It is so sweet and delicious. Don’t waste any of it. Slice the tougher ends into thin pieces and add with leeks to this simple-to-make risotto recipe.

Brussels Sprout, Pea & Haloumi Salad With Tahini Dressing

The key to this light salad is in the cooking of the Brussels sprouts — fried until lightly browned with garlic. It's simply delicious paired with salty haloumi and sweet green peas.

Chilli Crumb Leeks with Artichoke Crisps

This recipe sees two spring favourites combine to create a tasty side dish. Leeks are paired with chilli bread crumbs and Jerusalem artichoke crisps. Serve alongside a roast dinner for something deliciously different.

Salmon Cakes with Chickpeas & Broad Beans. Photo / Babiche Martens

Salmon Cakes with Chickpeas & Broad Beans

For a delicious gluten-free meal, look no further than these versatile little cakes. Simply blitz together then fry until golden brown. Any leftovers are great mashed into a sandwich with a fresh chopped tomato, lettuce and aioli.

Salmon Soba Noodle Salad With Chilli & Lime Dressing

This fresh salad is a divine addition to your next picnic, weekend meal or office lunchbox. Be sure to toss through the dressing just before serving, to ensure everything stays crunchy.

Slow-Roasted Pork Belly with Apple, Leek & Fennel. Photo / Eleanor Ozich

Slow-Roasted Pork Belly with Apple, Leek & Fennel

This irresistible roast pork recipe is a welcome addition to any cook's repertoire. It's cooked in a meltingly delicious sauce of white wine, stock, leek and apple, and the meat is pleasingly tender and simply falls apart when eaten. Serve with some wilted or lightly steamed greens.

Simple Spring Potato Salad

This salad as a classy little number, both enticing and deeply delicious. It's a simple affair, with potatoes, soft, peppery leaves and a mustardy dressing. Pair it with a fragrant roast or tender grilled fish.

Spring Carrots With Orange, Chervil & Honey

Who can resist the beautiful mix of colourful carrots available now? One of the simplest ways to eat them is tossed in butter, honey and orange. Enjoy as is or toss them through a spinach salad and add some crumbled feta.