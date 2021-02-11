Serve as a side with a meat option or mix into a carb dish. Photo / Babiche Martens

Chargrilled Greens With Sesame-Soy Dressing Recipe

Finish your bok choy and broccolini with a moreish salty-sweet dressing

By Angela Casley
Friday Feb. 12, 2021

Get the most out of your greens by trimming only a minimal part of the stalks so that little goes to waste. Slicing them roughly the same size means cooking times will be the same. Serve these as a side or add a carb to turn it into a more substantial dish. Top with an array of barbecued meats for another option.

CHARGRILLED GREENS
Serves 6

Dressing
1 clove garlic, crushed
1 tsp grated fresh ginger
2 Tbsp kecap manis
1 tsp honey
2 Tbsp rice wine vinegar
1 tsp sesame oil

Vegetables
2 Tbsp olive oil
1 bunch broccolini, 1cm trimmed from end
1 head broccoli
2 heads bok choy
1 Tbsp toasted sesame seeds

1. Firstly, make the dressing. In small bowl combine the garlic, ginger, kecap manis, honey, vinegar and sesame oil.

2. Separate the broccolini, and cut the broccoli into thin slices. Slice the base off the bok choy, reserving the leaves.

3. Heat a barbecue hotplate to a medium heat. Warm the oil, then add the broccolini and broccoli, cooking for a few minutes. Then add the bok choy and cook for a further 4 minutes until crisp but tender. Place on to a serving platter.

4. Drizzle with the dressing and sprinkle with sesame seeds. Serve while hot.

