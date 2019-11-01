Cheats Mini Pizza With Goat Cheese & Prosciutto

Change up your chutneys to make these quick snack pizzas with spicy, Italian or classic homestyle tamarillo flavours. Size to suit, with your choice of base. Adding a good blue cheese will give the topping extra bite.

CHEATS MINI PIZZA RECIPE

Makes 4

4 small wraps

2-3 Tbsp chutney

100g goats feta

4 slices prosciutto

1 pear, thinly sliced

1 cup rocket leaves

1 Tbsp toasted almonds

½ lemon or lime

Aioli to serve

1. Preheat an oven to 170C.



2. Place the wraps on to a baking tray and spread with chutney, then crumble over the cheese. Bake for 8 minutes then remove from the oven.



3. Tear the prosciutto and place on the top. Add pear slices, rocket leaves, almonds and a squeeze of lemon.



4. Serve with aioli to dollop on top.

Share this:

Print this page