This Lasagna Is Packed Full Of Cheese & Vegetables — Which Is To Say It's Delicious

This comforting lasagna is a great way to get the greens into the family (in disguise)

By Angela Casley
Sunday May 29, 2022

There is plenty of cheesy and vegetable goodness in this lasagna.

CHEESE-PACKED VEGETABLE LASAGNA RECIPE
Serves 6

3 cups cubed pumpkin
¼ cup olive oil
1 tsp paprika
1 tsp cumin
1 onion, chopped
2 garlic cloves
1 cup broccoli, finely chopped
1 tin chopped tomatoes
250g ricotta
1 cup grated tasty cheese
½ cup chopped mixed fresh herbs, e.g. basil, parsley
120g spinach leaves
6-8 sheets dry lasagna
Basil leaves, to garnish

Topping
1 cup Greek yoghurt
1 egg
½ cup grated parmesan

1. Preheat an oven to 180C. Place the pumpkin on an oven tray with 2 tablespoons of oil, paprika and cumin. Bake for 25 minutes until soft. Remove and smash with a fork.

2. Heat the remaining oil in a frying pan. Add the onion and garlic, cooking for 3 or 4 minutes. Stir through the broccoli and tomatoes, cooking for a further 5 minutes.

3. In a large bowl mix the broccoli, pumpkin, ricotta, cheese and herbs. Season with salt and pepper.

4. In an ovenproof baking dish place a third of the pumpkin mixture, lasagna sheets and spinach. Repeat, finishing with dry lasagna.

5. For the topping, in a small bowl combine the yoghurt and egg. Spread over the top and sprinkle with parmesan.

6. When ready to cook, preheat an oven to 180C. Bake for 45 minutes until the top is golden.

