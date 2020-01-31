Chef Chats: Get To Know Buko Pop-Up's William Mordido

What is your favourite Filipino food tradition?

Probably Noche Buena. It’s our family (and many other Filipino families') tradition where we have dinner on the eve of Christmas and anticipate midnight when we share our Christmas presents. It's also the time of year my mother would make her special fruit salad.

What is one of your favourite childhood food memories?

When we first moved to New Zealand, we lived with our cousins for a bit who had been living here for a few years already and they introduced us to fish and chips when we moved to our own house. There was something so humbling about being gathered around on the floor having that meal wrapped in newspaper together and reminds me so much of the simpler, worry-free days. That fish and chips shop became our go-to.