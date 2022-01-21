Decadent Cherry & Chocolate Tart

A little cocoa in the pastry adds a touch of decadence. The almond essence is optional, but a blob of whipped cream or Greek yoghurt to serve is a must. I also make this tart with plums or, when in season, quartered figs.

CHERRY AND CHOCOLATE TART RECIPE

Serves 8

Pastry

160g flour

2 Tbsp cocoa

100g cold butter, cubed

2 Tbsp caster sugar

1 egg

2 Tbsp water

Filling

300g cherries, halved and stoned

¼ cup brandy

¼ cup caster sugar

200ml cream

200g dark chocolate, cut into small pieces

2 eggs

¼ tsp almond essence

Whipped cream or yogurt, to serve

1. Preheat an oven to 180C.

2. First make the pastry — place the flour, cocoa, butter and sugar into a processor. Blitz until it resembles fine breadcrumbs. Add the eggs and water and mix to form a dough.

3. Roll the dough on a lightly floured bench and line a 23cm tart tin. Cool the pastry shell in the fridge for 20 minutes then bake blind for 20 minutes until cooked.

4. For the filling, combine the cherries with the brandy and sugar in a bowl.

5. Heat the cream to boiling point, remove from the heat then add the chopped chocolate stirring until completely smooth. Allow to cool for 10 minutes then add the eggs, one at a time, and the almond essence.

6. Place the cherry mix in the base of the tart. Pour over the smooth chocolate mixture. Bake in the centre of the oven for 25 minutes.

7. Cool completely before serving sliced with a dollop of whipped cream.

