This tart can be altered with plums or figs depending on the season. Photo / Babiche Martens.

Decadent Cherry & Chocolate Tart

Use the abundance of summer fruits for a spin on this original recipe

By Angela Casley
Saturday Jan. 22, 2022

A little cocoa in the pastry adds a touch of decadence. The almond essence is optional, but a blob of whipped cream or Greek yoghurt to serve is a must. I also make this tart with plums or, when in season, quartered figs.

CHERRY AND CHOCOLATE TART RECIPE
Serves 8

Pastry
160g flour
2 Tbsp cocoa
100g cold butter, cubed
2 Tbsp caster sugar
1 egg
2 Tbsp water

Filling
300g cherries, halved and stoned
¼ cup brandy
¼ cup caster sugar
200ml cream
200g dark chocolate, cut into small pieces
2 eggs
¼ tsp almond essence
Whipped cream or yogurt, to serve

1. Preheat an oven to 180C.

2. First make the pastry — place the flour, cocoa, butter and sugar into a processor. Blitz until it resembles fine breadcrumbs. Add the eggs and water and mix to form a dough.

3. Roll the dough on a lightly floured bench and line a 23cm tart tin. Cool the pastry shell in the fridge for 20 minutes then bake blind for 20 minutes until cooked.

4. For the filling, combine the cherries with the brandy and sugar in a bowl.

5. Heat the cream to boiling point, remove from the heat then add the chopped chocolate stirring until completely smooth. Allow to cool for 10 minutes then add the eggs, one at a time, and the almond essence.

6. Place the cherry mix in the base of the tart. Pour over the smooth chocolate mixture. Bake in the centre of the oven for 25 minutes.

7. Cool completely before serving sliced with a dollop of whipped cream.

Share this:
 
Prev
Next

View More

Rolled Chestnut & Cherry Pavlova Recipe

Treat your guests to a deliciously light dessert with a seasonal twist

Honey-Sweetened Apple & Black Cherry Muffins

These little muffins are a joy to make, with the added bonus of being fairly healthy (as far as muffins go)

Our Most Luscious Cherry Recipes

The juicy glee of cherry season is upon us, so indulge in these scrumptious treats celebrating the season's favourite stonefruit

Dark Chocolate Cherry Almond Bark Recipe

Give your Valentine a delectable chocolate gift that's also good for the heart

SEASONAL RECIPES

More Food & Drink

These Buildable Chicken & Mayo Lettuce Cups Are Refreshingly Easy To Make

This Decadent Cherry & Chocolate Tart Is The Perfect End To A Meal

The People That Will Make You Rethink Everything You Thought About Bar Food

Britomart's Kingi Has Found The Boldness Of Its Vision

A Smoked Fish & Charred Vegetable Summer Salad (Best Served Outside)

The Viva Guide To Organic Wine: The Best Sips Treading Lightly On The Planet

Cool Down With Iced Watercress Soup
View More

LOCKDOWN RECIPES

New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter