Flapjacks are my favourite sweet chewy treat which I have been making since I was a teenager. Here I have added pumpkin seeds and cranberries. They're great as a work snack or for a day out.

CHEWY PUMPKIN SEED & CRANBERRY FLAPJACKS RECIPE

Makes 20 pieces

Ingredients

250g jumbo oats

125g softened butter

120g brown sugar

3 Tbsps golden syrup

¼ cup pumpkin seeds

¼ cup dried cranberries

1. Preheat an oven to 170C. Line a 20 x 30cm tin with baking paper.

2. Into a food processor place the oats, butter, sugar and golden syrup, blitzing until combined and sticky. Add the pumpkin seeds and cranberries and give a quick blitz, so as not to crush them. Press the mixture evenly into your tin. Bake for 20 minutes, turning around in the oven halfway through to allow even cooking.

3. Cool and slice into even sizes. Store in an airtight container.

