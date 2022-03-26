An Easy Chicken Bake With Tomato & Jalapenos
This simple recipe works equally as well for a midweek dinner as it does for a dinner party
Juicy on the inside, a whole organic chicken cooked in tasty pan juices is always a winner. Don’t forget to save any bones for a good-quality stock to use at another time.
CHICKEN WITH TOMATO AND JALAPENOS RECIPE
Serves 4
1 Tbsp oil
1 organic chicken, jointed
2 Tbsp olive oil
1 red onion, sliced
6 cloves garlic, sliced
1 sliced jalapeno (preferably fresh)
4 tomatoes, roughly chopped
1 cup chopped Italian parsley
2 Tbsp fresh chopped thyme
¼ cup white wine
2 tsp sugar
1 cup cherry tomatoes
Salt and freshly ground pepper
Crispy potatoes, to serve
1. Preheat an oven to 170C.
2. Heat the oil in a large frying pan. Brown the chicken on all sides until golden. Place in a large ovenproof dish.
3. In the same pan, fry the onions, garlic, and jalapeno for a few minutes. Add the tomatoes, parsley, thyme, wine and sugar and bring to a simmer. Pour the vegetables over the chicken and bake for 40 minutes. Add the cherry tomatoes in for the last 10 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.
4. Garnish with extra herbs and serve hot, with crispy potatoes on the side.Share this:
More Food & Drink
EASY WEEKDAY RECIPES
- Vegetable Bolognese
- These Buildable Chicken & Mayo Lettuce Cups Are Refreshingly Easy To Make
- Seared Kingfish With Fresh Greens
- This Crumbed Fish Toasted Sandwich With Pea Mash Is An Easy Lunch Idea
- Make The Most Of Your Pantry Staples With These Smart Recipes
- Easy Breakfast Recipes To Fuel Your Morning