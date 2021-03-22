Try this noodle stir-fry for a healthy, no-fuss meal. Photo / Babiche Martens

Chicken & Cashew Noodles With Vegetables Recipe

Toss this stir-fry — and its dangerously delicious marinade — into your weeknight meal rotation

By Angela Casley
Tuesday March 23, 2021

The key to making a good stir-fry is being organised and having all the vegetables chopped and ready to add to the pan. This will keep them fresh and crispy, and avoid overcooked mushy vegetables.

CHICKEN & CASHEW NOODLES WITH VEGETABLES
Serves 4

Marinade
1 clove garlic, crushed
1 Tbsp grated ginger
¼ cup soy sauce
1 tsp sesame oil
2 tsp brown sugar
400g chicken breast, chopped small

Stir-fry
1 Tbsp oil
1 Tbsp peanut oil
1 small onion, sliced thinly
1 red pepper, sliced thinly
1 head broccoli, chopped small
2 cups shredded cabbage
¼ cup soy sauce
400g fresh noodles
½ cup roasted cashews, to serve
½ cup chopped coriander, to serve

1. For the marinade, combine the garlic, ginger, soy, sesame oil and sugar in a bowl. Add the chopped chicken, allowing it to marinate for at least 2 hours or overnight.

2. When ready to cook, heat the oil in a frying pan to a high heat. Remove the chicken from the marinade and fry in batches until golden and cooked through. Remove and set aside.

3. Heat the peanut oil in the same pan. Cook the onion, pepper and broccoli until just softened. Add the cabbage, tossing for a couple of minutes to soften.

4. Pour some warm water through the noodles to separate then add to the pan with the chicken, tossing until well combined and hot.

5. Serve topped with chopped cashews and coriander.

