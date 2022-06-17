Serve this pie with seasonal greens or a side salad. Photo / Babiche Martens

This Chicken, Leek & Blue Cheese Pie Is Very Easy To Love

There’s nothing better than crispy pastry and decadent blue cheese

By Angela Casley
Saturday June 18, 2022

This pie is so good I can bet it will become a regular this winter, be it for a mid-week dinner or when entertaining guests. Make it ahead of time, then simply cook in the oven before serving with seasonal greens or salad.

CHICKEN, LEEK AND BLUE CHEESE PIE RECIPE
Serves 4

Filling
25g butter
1 leek, sliced
3 cloves garlic, crushed
4 chicken thighs, diced to 1½cm thickness
¼ cup flour
1 cup chicken stock
2 Tbsp lemon zest
2 tsp Dijon mustard
100g blue cheese, crumbled

Pastry
500g puff pastry
1 egg whisked with 1 Tbsp water
2 tsp toasted sesame seeds

1. Preheat the oven to 200C.

2. In a heavy-based pot melt the butter. Add leek and garlic, cooking on low until softened. Add chicken and cook until slightly coloured (it doesn’t have to be browned). Stir through flour for 2 minutes. Add stock, cooking until thickened.

3. Stir through the zest and mustard. Allow to cool, then crumble in the cheese.

4. Roll the pastry into 2 pieces (or cut if using ready-rolled). Create one piece (20 x 18cm) for the base, and a piece for the top (22 x 26cm), so it will fit over the filling. Lay the base piece on a tray lined with baking paper.

5. Place the filling on to the base, leaving 1½ cm around the edge. Dampen with water. Place the large piece of pastry
on top and press together. Using a knife, score the top of the pastry. Brush with egg wash and sprinkle with sesame seeds.

6. Bake for 30 minutes or until pastry is puffy and golden.

