Whip up a yoghurt-tahini dipping sauce for these falvourful fritters. Photo / Babiche Martens

Chickpea & Chorizo Fritters

A little goes a long way with the chorizo for this delicious, no-fuss dish complete with a yoghurt dipping sauce

By Angela Casley
Friday Feb. 25, 2022

Take a humble tin of chickpeas and make this tasty snack or add a couple of salads, some kumara fries and enjoy them as a delightful meal on the last of these warm evenings under the sun. 

CHICKPEA AND CHORIZO FRITTERS RECIPE
Makes 12

420g tin chickpeas, drained
½ cup flour
2 cloves garlic, crushed
1 tsp ground cumin
½ cup roughly chopped parsley
½ cup roughly chopped coriander
1 Tbsp lemon zest
1 egg
½ tsp salt and pepper
1 chopped chorizo sausage
1 cup shredded spinach
Oil for cooking

Dipping sauce
½ cup Greek yoghurt
¼ cup aioli
1 Tbsp tahini
1 Tbsp lemon juice

1. Into a kitchen processor place the chickpeas, flour, garlic, cumin, parsley, coriander, zest, egg, salt and pepper, blitzing until combined. Fold through the chorizo and spinach.

2. For the dipping sauce, combine the yoghurt, aioli, tahini and juice in a small bowl.

3. Heat a good dash of oil in a frying pan. Add tablespoons of mixture to the pan, cooking for 3 or 4 minutes each side. It will take 2 or 3 batches.

4. Serve warm with the dipping sauce.

