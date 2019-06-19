These raw cookies can be whipped up in a matter of minutes. Photo / Eleanor Ozich

Chocolate-Dipped Raw Peanut Butter Cookies

These wholesome cookies tick all the boxes – raw, gluten-free, dairy-free and even vegan-friendly

By Eleanor Ozich
Thursday June 20, 2019

Let’s talk about these raw peanut butter cookies, particularly how easy they are to make! You’ll only need one bowl, a wooden spoon and five minutes or so to whip them up. Plus there’s absolutely no baking involved, just some chilling time in the freezer. The result is a rich, wholesome cookie that’s completely delicious and addictive.

CHOCOLATE-DIPPED RAW PEANUT BUTTER COOKIES RECIPE
Makes 10-12 

Ingredients
1 cup oat or almond meal flour
¾ cup peanut or almond butter
3 Tbsp pure maple syrup or honey
3 Tbsp melted coconut oil
½ tsp fine sea salt

To decorate
150g good quality dark chocolate
Sea salt for sprinkling

1. Combine all cookie ingredients in a medium bowl, and mix until a dough starts to form.

2. Using your hands, roll into golf-sized balls, and place on a baking tray lined with baking paper about 2-3 cm apart. Flatten each cookie in half using a fork, and then place in the freezer to set, about ten minutes or so.

3. Melt the chocolate over a double boiler, and then dip each cookie halfway into the chocolate to coat, and place onto the baking paper-lined tray. You can also drizzle the chocolate over top if you prefer. Sprinkle liberally with sea salt to finish.

4. Allow the chocolate to harden, and then store in the fridge in an airtight container.

