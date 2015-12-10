Chocolate dog slice. Picture / Babiche Martens.

Chocolate Dog Slice Recipe

Try one of the easiest, most-loved sweet treats

By Angela Casley
Thursday Dec. 10, 2015

One of the easiest, most-loved sweet treats is this chocolate dog slice. It has only four ingredients and can be made in just 10 minutes. If you have children around, they can help out by crushing the biscuits and breaking up the chocolate. It’s a great gift for aunts and uncles, and a stash also goes in my freezer, to have on hand when visitors pop in or when I need that 4pm treat.

CHOCOLATE DOG SLICE
Makes 20 squares

• 120g butter
• 6 Tbsp golden syrup
• 450g dark chocolate, cut into small pieces
• 250g plain biscuits
• ½ cup fruit — optional

1. Line a 20cm x 20cm tin with tinfoil.

2. Melt the butter and golden syrup slowly in a large pot. Add the chocolate and stir until melted, remove from the heat.

3. Break the biscuits into small pieces and fold through the chocolate. Press evenly into your lined dish, cover and freeze for at least 6 hours.

4. Cut into pieces then freeze in a container ready for use.

