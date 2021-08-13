These slices will bring the hoards come morning tea time. Photo / Babiche Martens

Chocolate Marshmallow Slice

A light, fluffy treat with just the right amount of chocolatey, biscuity sweetness

By Angela Casley
Saturday Aug. 14, 2021

It’s wonderfully satisfying making marshmallow, watching as it expands and becomes light and fluffy. You’ll know the marshmallow is ready when the base of the bowl has cooled.

CHOCOLATE MARSHMALLOW SLICE RECIPE
Makes 16 pieces

Base
140g butter, softened
½ cup caster sugar
1 tsp vanilla
1 cup self-rising flour
½ cup oats
2 Tbsp cocoa, sifted

Topping
2 Tbsp gelatin
¼ cup cold water
½ cup hot water
1 egg white
1 ½ cup icing sugar
1 tsp vanilla
¼ cup toasted coconut

1. Preheat oven to 180C.

2. Cream the butter, sugar and vanilla until light and creamy. Stir through the flour, oats and cocoa to form the dough. Press using the back of a spoon into a 20 x 30cm slice tin. Bake for 20 minutes. Remove and cool.

3. For the marshmallow, sprinkle the gelatin over the ¼ cup of water and let it sit for a few minutes. Microwave for 20 seconds, then stir into the hot water. Place the egg white, sugar and vanilla into a large bowl. Beat for a few minutes until light and fluffy. Add the gelatin, beating until the mixture is cold and starting to thicken. Pour quickly on to the cooled base, smoothing the top. Sprinkle with coconut and place in the fridge to set for a couple of hours. Slice into pieces and store in an airtight container.

Raspberry & Cinnamon Cake

Sometimes you need a slice of cake — specifically, this spiced raspberry cake topped with sweetened walnuts

Wholesome Apricot Oat Slice

This slice happens to be dairy and refined sugar-free, making it the perfect not-so-naughty treat

Blueberry Bakewell Slice

For a fruity and delicious treat to top off afternoon tea, try this moreish slice

Layered Strawberry Mousse & Cinnamon Biscuit Cups

These little cups are easily assembled ahead of time, so you can simply grab from the fridge and enjoy with your guests

