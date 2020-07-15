Silky Chocolate Mousse & Red Wine Prunes Recipe

A good quality chocolate is the key to this silky mousse. The higher the percentage of cocoa, the richer the result. Ensure the bowl is not touching the water when melting the chocolate. Poached prunes add a delicate boozy flavour and are also delicious stirred through your favourite vanilla icecream.

SILKY CHOCOLATE MOUSSE AND RED WINE PRUNES

Serves 4-6

1 Tbsp butter

200g dark chocolate

3 eggs, separated

1 Tbsp brown sugar

1 cup cream

2 Tbsp rum

Mint leaves to garnish

Prunes

1 cup dried prunes

½ cup red wine

¼ cup caster sugar

1. Place the butter and chocolate in a bowl over simmering water, stirring gently until completely smooth. Remove and cool for 10 minutes.

2. Place the egg yolks and brown sugar in a bowl and beat until light and creamy. Lightly whip the cream. Beat the egg whites until just stiff.3. Add the chocolate and rum to the egg yolks, stirring through until smooth. Fold in the cream and gently fold through half the egg white, then the remainder until well combined.

4. Spoon the mousse into individual glasses or a large bowl. Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight.

5. For the prunes, place in a small pot with the red wine and sugar, bringing to a simmer until the wine becomes syrupy. Refrigerate until cold.

6. Serve the mousse topped with a generous spoonful of poached prunes and a mint leaf.

