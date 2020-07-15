Silky Chocolate mousse and red wine prunes. Photo / Babiche Martens

Silky Chocolate Mousse & Red Wine Prunes Recipe

Good quality chocolate is the key to getting a deliciously rich result for your mousse

By Angela Casley
Thursday July 16, 2020

A good quality chocolate is the key to this silky mousse. The higher the percentage of cocoa, the richer the result. Ensure the bowl is not touching the water when melting the chocolate. Poached prunes add a delicate boozy flavour and are also delicious stirred through your favourite vanilla icecream.

SILKY CHOCOLATE MOUSSE AND RED WINE PRUNES
Serves 4-6

1 Tbsp butter
200g dark chocolate
3 eggs, separated
1 Tbsp brown sugar
1 cup cream
2 Tbsp rum
Mint leaves to garnish
Prunes
1 cup dried prunes
½ cup red wine
¼ cup caster sugar

1. Place the butter and chocolate in a bowl over simmering water, stirring gently until completely smooth. Remove and cool for 10 minutes.

2. Place the egg yolks and brown sugar in a bowl and beat until light and creamy. Lightly whip the cream. Beat the egg whites until just stiff.3. Add the chocolate and rum to the egg yolks, stirring through until smooth. Fold in the cream and gently fold through half the egg white, then the remainder until well combined.

4. Spoon the mousse into individual glasses or a large bowl. Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight.

5. For the prunes, place in a small pot with the red wine and sugar, bringing to a simmer until the wine becomes syrupy. Refrigerate until cold.

6. Serve the mousse topped with a generous spoonful of poached prunes and a mint leaf.

Share this:
 
Prev
Next

View More

Wholesome No-Bake Chocolate Cake

This wholesome cake is a wonder — both rich and satisfying while also being dairy, gluten and refined sugar-free

Luscious Dark Chocolate & Prune Tart

Fair warning, it's hard to stop at just one slice of this indulgent tart

Petite Kitchen's salted banana and almond butter caramel mousse

Eleanor Ozich of Petite Kitchen creates a silky, naturally sweetened mousse

Coconut Cream Fudge Slice Recipe

Try this recipe for a wholesome fudge slice by Eleanor Ozich

More Food & Drink / Recipes

Silky Chocolate Mousse & Red Wine Prunes Recipe

Carrot Soup & Cheese Dumplings Recipe

Harissa Roast Vegetables & Chicken Recipe

Frozen Berries & Croissant Pudding Recipe

Oyster and Jerusalem Artichoke Soup Recipe

Coconut Yoghurt Potatoes & Pan-Fried Steak

Sticky Chicken Mince And Kimchi Bowls

Thai-Style Courgette Noodle & Tofu Soup Recipe

Harry's Roast Beef & Yorkshire Pudding

Aromatic & Warming Beef Pho Recipe
View More
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter