This boozy cake features both whiskey and liqueur. Photo / Babiche Martens

Chocolate Whiskey Cake With Boozy Ganache

This sweet creation is decadence at its best, featuring layers of chocolate, booze and cream

By Angela Casley
Friday June 7, 2019

This cake speaks for itself: decadent, divine and totally addictive. If your ganache becomes too thick or you have made it the day before, 20 seconds in the microwave will bring it back to being spreadable. Keep this cake in the fridge and it will last a few days.

CHOCOLATE WHISKEY CAKE WITH BOOZY GANACHE RECIPE 
Serves 10

Ingredients
50g butter
½ cup cocoa
1 ½ cup strong coffee
½ cup whiskey
1 cup brown sugar
½ cup caster sugar
2 tsp vanilla
2 cups plain flour
1 ½ tsp baking soda
¼ tsp mixed spice
1 cup roughly chopped chocolate
3 eggs plus 1 white

Boozy Ganache
1 cup cream
¼ cup of liquor (I use Baileys) or to your taste
1 ½ cup dark chocolate chopped

Filling
1 cup whipped cream
To garnish, extra grated chocolate

1. Preheat the oven to 170C. Line a 23cm tin with baking paper.

2. Into a pot place the butter, cocoa, coffee and whiskey, warming until the butter has melted. Add the sugars and vanilla, stirring until well combined. Remove from the heat.

3. In a large bowl sift the flour, baking soda, mixed spice and chocolate pieces.

4. Whisk the eggs and white into the cooled chocolate mixture. Pour into the dry ingredients and stir well to combine. Tip the batter into the tin and place into the oven for 50 minutes or until a skewer comes out almost clean. A little moist is fine. Let the cake cool completely.

5. For the ganache, bring the cream and Baileys to a simmer. Remove from the heat and whisk in the chocolate until completely smooth. Pour into a bowl and allow to cool at room temperature until it’s the consistency for spreading.

6. For the filling gently stir two or three spoonfuls of ganache into the whipped cream.

7. To assemble the cake, place on a plate and slice in half. Spread the cream on the base. Replace the top then drizzle over the ganache, spreading as you go. Garnish with a little extra grated chocolate.

Share this:
Prev
Next

View More

Wickedly Sticky Chocolate & Date Meringue

Go on, treat yourself

Chocolate and Rum Cake Recipe

Flourless rich chocolate rum cake served with lashings of whipped cream

Guinness and Chocolate Cake Recipe

Beer gives this chocolate cake a rich flavour

Baked Chocolate and Raspberry Cheesecake Recipe

This baked chocolate and raspberry cheesecake is great for when you're entertaining a crowd

More Food & Drink / Recipes

Chocolate Whiskey Cake With Boozy Ganache

Grappa Poached Pears With Prosciutto & Blue Cheese

Boozy Broccolini With Ginger, Chilli & Nuts

Maple-Sweetened Lemon Curd (Refined Sugar-Free)

Easy Low-Alcohol Cocktail Recipes To Try At Home

Easy One-Pot Meal Recipes To Ace Weeknights

Potato, Lime & Cherry Tomato Curry With Raita

Grilled Chicken With Jalapeno & Lime Salsa Verde

Key Lime Pie With Quick Candied Limes

No-Bake Muesli Bars With Almond Butter, Apricot & Coconut

View More
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter