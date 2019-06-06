This cake speaks for itself: decadent, divine and totally addictive. If your ganache becomes too thick or you have made it the day before, 20 seconds in the microwave will bring it back to being spreadable. Keep this cake in the fridge and it will last a few days.

CHOCOLATE WHISKEY CAKE WITH BOOZY GANACHE RECIPE

Serves 10

Ingredients

50g butter

½ cup cocoa

1 ½ cup strong coffee

½ cup whiskey

1 cup brown sugar

½ cup caster sugar

2 tsp vanilla

2 cups plain flour

1 ½ tsp baking soda

¼ tsp mixed spice

1 cup roughly chopped chocolate

3 eggs plus 1 white



Boozy Ganache

1 cup cream

¼ cup of liquor (I use Baileys) or to your taste

1 ½ cup dark chocolate chopped



Filling

1 cup whipped cream

To garnish, extra grated chocolate

1. Preheat the oven to 170C. Line a 23cm tin with baking paper.

2. Into a pot place the butter, cocoa, coffee and whiskey, warming until the butter has melted. Add the sugars and vanilla, stirring until well combined. Remove from the heat.

3. In a large bowl sift the flour, baking soda, mixed spice and chocolate pieces.

4. Whisk the eggs and white into the cooled chocolate mixture. Pour into the dry ingredients and stir well to combine. Tip the batter into the tin and place into the oven for 50 minutes or until a skewer comes out almost clean. A little moist is fine. Let the cake cool completely.

5. For the ganache, bring the cream and Baileys to a simmer. Remove from the heat and whisk in the chocolate until completely smooth. Pour into a bowl and allow to cool at room temperature until it’s the consistency for spreading.

6. For the filling gently stir two or three spoonfuls of ganache into the whipped cream.

7. To assemble the cake, place on a plate and slice in half. Spread the cream on the base. Replace the top then drizzle over the ganache, spreading as you go. Garnish with a little extra grated chocolate.

Share this:

Print this page