The dressing is great with barbecued chicken and other salads. Photo / Babiche Martens

Chorizo & Chickpea Salad With Date Dressing

Put a pantry staple to good use in this easy chorizo and chickpea salad

By Angela Casley
Sunday March 8, 2020

This salad is delicious and oh-so-quick to make, thanks to a handy tin of chickpeas. I usually double this dressing as it's great with other salads and barbecued chicken.

CHORIZO & CHICKPEA SALAD WITH DATE DRESSING RECIPE
Serves 4

Dressing
½ cup dates
1 Tbsp balsamic vinegar
1 Tbsp lemon juice
2 tsp honey

Salad
2 chorizo sausages, sliced
1 tin chickpeas, drained and rinsed
1 green capsicum, chopped
½ cup olives, halved
¼ cup chopped sun-dried tomatoes
1 cup chopped Italian parsley

1. Firstly soak the dates in boiling water for 15 minutes. Drain. Place them into a blender with the vinegar, lemon juice and honey. Add a tablespoon of water if it’s a little thick.

2. Heat a frying pan to a medium heat. Add the chorizo cooking for 3 or 4 minutes each side until browned. Remove.

3. In a large bowl place the chickpeas, chorizo, capsicum, olives, sundried tomatoes and parsley, tossing together.

4. At least 20 minutes before serving add half the dressing and serve the remainder on the side.

