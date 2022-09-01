This Chorizo & Prosciutto Pasta Can Accommodate A Tight Weeknight Schedule

Easy and hearty, with just the right amount of smoky chorizo intensity

By Angela Casley

Photo / Babiche Martens

Chorizo sausage adds an intense flavour and depth to any dish. Don’t waste any of the beautiful bright orange oil or juices that are released when cooked; it’s ideal for frying onions and garlic in.

CHORIZO AND PROSCIUTTO PASTA RECIPE

Serves 4

200g pasta

3 Tbsp olive oil

2 chorizo sausages, thinly sliced

1 small onion, finely chopped

3 cloves garlic

1 tsp ground paprika

300ml passata

½ cup red wine

¼ cup water

2 tsp brown sugar

2 tsp balsamic vinegar

1 cup basil leaves

Salt and pepper, to taste

4 slices prosciutto

Grated parmesan, to serve

1. Cook the pasta as per packet instructions.

2. Heat the oil to a medium heat in a large pot. Add the chorizo and cook until lightly browned. Remove with a slotted spoon, leaving the oil in the pot. Add the onion and garlic, cooking for 3 or 4 minutes to soften. Stir through the paprika, then add the passata, wine, water, sugar, vinegar and half the basil leaves, bringing to a simmer until thick. Stir through the chorizo.

3. Add the drained pasta to the sauce, then season with salt and pepper. Serve with basil leaves, a slice of prosciutto and parmesan.

