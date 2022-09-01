This Chorizo & Prosciutto Pasta Can Accommodate A Tight Weeknight Schedule
Easy and hearty, with just the right amount of smoky chorizo intensity
Chorizo sausage adds an intense flavour and depth to any dish. Don’t waste any of the beautiful bright orange oil or juices that are released when cooked; it’s ideal for frying onions and garlic in.
CHORIZO AND PROSCIUTTO PASTA RECIPE
Serves 4
200g pasta
3 Tbsp olive oil
2 chorizo sausages, thinly sliced
1 small onion, finely chopped
3 cloves garlic
1 tsp ground paprika
300ml passata
½ cup red wine
¼ cup water
2 tsp brown sugar
2 tsp balsamic vinegar
1 cup basil leaves
Salt and pepper, to taste
4 slices prosciutto
Grated parmesan, to serve
1. Cook the pasta as per packet instructions.
2. Heat the oil to a medium heat in a large pot. Add the chorizo and cook until lightly browned. Remove with a slotted spoon, leaving the oil in the pot. Add the onion and garlic, cooking for 3 or 4 minutes to soften. Stir through the paprika, then add the passata, wine, water, sugar, vinegar and half the basil leaves, bringing to a simmer until thick. Stir through the chorizo.
3. Add the drained pasta to the sauce, then season with salt and pepper. Serve with basil leaves, a slice of prosciutto and parmesan.
