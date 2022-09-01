This Chorizo & Prosciutto Pasta Can Accommodate A Tight Weeknight Schedule

Easy and hearty, with just the right amount of smoky chorizo intensity

By Angela Casley
Photo / Babiche Martens
Friday Sept. 2, 2022

Chorizo sausage adds an intense flavour and depth to any dish. Don’t waste any of the beautiful bright orange oil or juices that are released when cooked; it’s ideal for frying onions and garlic in.

CHORIZO AND PROSCIUTTO PASTA RECIPE
Serves 4

200g pasta
3 Tbsp olive oil
2 chorizo sausages, thinly sliced
1 small onion, finely chopped
3 cloves garlic
1 tsp ground paprika
300ml passata
½ cup red wine
¼ cup water
2 tsp brown sugar
2 tsp balsamic vinegar
1 cup basil leaves
Salt and pepper, to taste
4 slices prosciutto
Grated parmesan, to serve

1. Cook the pasta as per packet instructions.

2. Heat the oil to a medium heat in a large pot. Add the chorizo and cook until lightly browned. Remove with a slotted spoon, leaving the oil in the pot. Add the onion and garlic, cooking for 3 or 4 minutes to soften. Stir through the paprika, then add the passata, wine, water, sugar, vinegar and half the basil leaves, bringing to a simmer until thick. Stir through the chorizo.

3. Add the drained pasta to the sauce, then season with salt and pepper. Serve with basil leaves, a slice of prosciutto and parmesan.

Share this:
Prev
Next

View More

This Lasagna Is Packed Full Of Cheese & Vegetables — Which Is To Say It's Delicious

This comforting lasagna is a great way to get the greens into the family (in disguise)

The Best Part About This Super-Quick Pea & Spinach Pasta Is That There Are No Rules

Change the vegetables out for whatever you have an abundance of

Creamy Mushroom & Kale Spaghetti Carbonara

It doesn't get much better than a warm bowl of carbonara on a chilly evening

Pan-Fried Fish With Fettuccini

Avoid midweek stress with this easy, delicious and healthy family favourite

More Food & Drink

This Chorizo & Prosciutto Pasta Can Accommodate A Tight Weeknight Schedule

At The Sudima's New Rooftop Bar, Order A Cocktail

30 Great Recipes For Some Serious Lunch Inspiration

These Citrus & Blueberry Friands Are The Sweet Treats Your Week Needs

A Malaysian-Style High Tea Is Headed To Stamford Plaza

A Simple Vege & Citrus Salad With Soy Tahini Dressing

Should You Eat At Schapiro's?

The Classic Marriage Of Soft Tacos & Filling Gets A Jackfruit Update

At Thaiger, The Green Curry Is A Crowd-Pleaser
View More

RESTAURANT REVIEWS

EASY WEEKDAY RECIPES

New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter