How To Make Christmas Cake, With A Few Mini Cakes To Giveaway

This recipe makes enough to keep a cake for your own Christmas plus a few little ones to give away as gifts. Or, of course, gift them all! Not only is a fruit cake a fabulous gift, it’s perfect to pack for summer hikes and picnics.

CHRISTMAS CAKES RECIPE

Makes 1 large plus 5 mini

750g fruit mince

400g sultanas

200g prunes, chopped

Zest of 1 lemon and 1 orange

½ cup whiskey

1 cup milk

225g butter, cubed

1 tsp baking soda

3 eggs, lightly whisked

1 cup brown sugar

½ cup white sugar

1 Tbsp golden syrup

1 tsp vanilla

500g plain flour

2 Tbsp boiling water

1. Line 1 x 20cm tin plus 5 x 1-cup tins with baking paper.

2. In a large bowl place the fruit mince, sultanas, prunes, zest and whiskey, stirring well to combine. Let this rest for a couple of hours or overnight.

3. Place the milk into a pot and bring to a simmer. Add the butter to melt. Remove from the heat and stir through the baking soda.

4. Add the eggs, whisking through with a fork. Add the sugars and golden syrup. Add the wet mixture to the fruit.

5. Into a large bowl place the flour. Add all the ingredients together, stirring well. Stir through the boiling water. Spoon the mixture into your choice of tins, filling to three-quarters up the side.

6. Preheat an oven to 130C. Place into the oven. The large cake for 3½ hours or until a skewer comes out nearly clean. Small cakes take 1 hour 15 mins. Test with a skewer. Cover with tinfoil half way through cooking if browning.

7. Remove and store in airtight containers until required.

