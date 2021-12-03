How To Make Christmas Cake, With A Few Mini Cakes To Giveaway
This fruit cake recipe makes extra, so you can wrap up a few cakes for family and friends
This recipe makes enough to keep a cake for your own Christmas plus a few little ones to give away as gifts. Or, of course, gift them all! Not only is a fruit cake a fabulous gift, it’s perfect to pack for summer hikes and picnics.
CHRISTMAS CAKES RECIPE
Makes 1 large plus 5 mini
750g fruit mince
400g sultanas
200g prunes, chopped
Zest of 1 lemon and 1 orange
½ cup whiskey
1 cup milk
225g butter, cubed
1 tsp baking soda
3 eggs, lightly whisked
1 cup brown sugar
½ cup white sugar
1 Tbsp golden syrup
1 tsp vanilla
500g plain flour
2 Tbsp boiling water
1. Line 1 x 20cm tin plus 5 x 1-cup tins with baking paper.
2. In a large bowl place the fruit mince, sultanas, prunes, zest and whiskey, stirring well to combine. Let this rest for a couple of hours or overnight.
3. Place the milk into a pot and bring to a simmer. Add the butter to melt. Remove from the heat and stir through the baking soda.
4. Add the eggs, whisking through with a fork. Add the sugars and golden syrup. Add the wet mixture to the fruit.
5. Into a large bowl place the flour. Add all the ingredients together, stirring well. Stir through the boiling water. Spoon the mixture into your choice of tins, filling to three-quarters up the side.
6. Preheat an oven to 130C. Place into the oven. The large cake for 3½ hours or until a skewer comes out nearly clean. Small cakes take 1 hour 15 mins. Test with a skewer. Cover with tinfoil half way through cooking if browning.
7. Remove and store in airtight containers until required.