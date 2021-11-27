This swoon-worthy dessert is a crowd-pleaser. Photo / Babiche Martens

Chocolate-Filled Christmas Wreath Tart With Berries

Cover this festive masterpiece with fresh seasonal berries and a dusting of icing sugar

By Angela Casley
Sunday Nov. 28, 2021

If you don’t have a tin for this festive masterpiece, use two tart rings placed on to a baking tray. Alternatively use a 23cm tart tin. The result is just as impressive. Make the base and filling ahead of time, and then simply add the fruit before serving.

CHRISTMAS WREATH RECIPE
Makes 1

Pastry
2 cups plain flour
¼ cup caster sugar
100g butter
1 egg

Filling
400ml Greek yoghurt
250g cream cheese
½ cup caster sugar
125g melted dark chocolate

Topping
4 cups mixed fresh berries
Mint leaves
Icing sugar, to dust

1. First make the pastry case. Place the flour, sugar and butter in a food processor, then blitz until it resembles breadcrumbs. Add the egg, blitzing to form the dough. Roll on a lightly floured bench, to fit a 28cm tin with a 15cm inside circle. Line with baking paper and rice and bake blind for 20 minutes. Remove and cool.

2. For the filling, squeeze all the liquid from the yoghurt in a tea towel or piece of muslin. Beat the cream cheese, yoghurt and sugar until smooth, then add the chocolate until combined. Spread evenly using the back of a spoon into tart case. Refrigerate until needed.

3. Before serving, cover with berries, mint leaves and dust with icing sugar.

