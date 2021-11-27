Chocolate-Filled Christmas Wreath Tart With Berries

If you don’t have a tin for this festive masterpiece, use two tart rings placed on to a baking tray. Alternatively use a 23cm tart tin. The result is just as impressive. Make the base and filling ahead of time, and then simply add the fruit before serving.

CHRISTMAS WREATH RECIPE

Makes 1

Pastry

2 cups plain flour

¼ cup caster sugar

100g butter

1 egg

Filling

400ml Greek yoghurt

250g cream cheese

½ cup caster sugar

125g melted dark chocolate

Topping

4 cups mixed fresh berries

Mint leaves

Icing sugar, to dust

1. First make the pastry case. Place the flour, sugar and butter in a food processor, then blitz until it resembles breadcrumbs. Add the egg, blitzing to form the dough. Roll on a lightly floured bench, to fit a 28cm tin with a 15cm inside circle. Line with baking paper and rice and bake blind for 20 minutes. Remove and cool.

2. For the filling, squeeze all the liquid from the yoghurt in a tea towel or piece of muslin. Beat the cream cheese, yoghurt and sugar until smooth, then add the chocolate until combined. Spread evenly using the back of a spoon into tart case. Refrigerate until needed.

3. Before serving, cover with berries, mint leaves and dust with icing sugar.

Share this:

Print this page