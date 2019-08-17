You’ll find tables of cinnamon brioche at many bustling morning farmer’s markets in the UK, and as with any dough, it is an art — the more you make it, the better you will get a feel for the perfect consistency. For this recipe, the key is to prepare the dough the evening before. Then on the morning of baking, do the last couple of steps before enjoying the aroma of them fresh from the oven. It will transport you.

CINNAMON & WALNUT BRIOCHE SCROLLS RECIPE

Makes 12

Ingredients

125g butter

1 cup milk

2 tsp yeast granules

½ cup sugar

2 eggs

500g flour

1tsp cinnamon

Filling

100g butter, softened

1 cup brown sugar

½ cup chopped walnuts

1 tsp cinnamon

To glaze — 1 egg yolk mixed with 2 Tbsp milk

1. Melt the butter in a pot. Add the milk and warm to just hot to the touch. Remove from the heat, sprinkle over the yeast plus 1 teaspoon of the sugar. Leave for 10 minutes for the yeast to start to froth.

2. Beat the remaining sugar and eggs until light and fluffy. Pour in the yeast mixture to combine.

3. Slowly add the flour and cinnamon mixing well. The mixture will be wet, that is fine. Beat for 5 minutes. Cover the bowl and refrigerate overnight.

4. For the filling combine the butter, sugar, walnuts and cinnamon and set aside.

5. Lightly grease and line the base of a 12-tin muffin tray with a circle of baking paper.

6. In the morning, on a lightly floured board, roll the dough to a 20 x 30cm rectangle approximately 1cm thick. Spread the filling all over evenly. Roll from the long side into a log. Cut into 12. Place each piece into the tins spiral side up. Place in a warm place (hot water cupboard is ideal) for 30 minutes.

7. Preheat the oven to 180C. Brush the brioche with egg wash and bake for 20-25 minutes until golden puffed and springy to touch. Remove, cool for 10 minutes then remove from the tins. Serve warm or cold.

