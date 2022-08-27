Photo / Babiche Martens

These Citrus & Blueberry Friands Are The Sweet Treats Your Week Needs

Small, dense and moreish — muffin-sized with pound cake vibes

By Angela Casley
Sunday Aug. 28, 2022

These are a taste sensation. Don’t let not having a friand tin put you off making these. A standard muffin tin will suffice. Frozen fruit is perfect until the fresh berries come down in price for spring and summer.

CITRUS AND BLUEBERRY FRIANDS RECIPE
Makes 8

1 cup ground almonds
¼ cup flour
1 cup icing sugar
2 Tbsp zested citrus
4 egg whites
140g butter, melted
2 tsp orange juice
½ cup blueberries (I used frozen)

1. Preheat an oven to 200C. Grease eight friand moulds with butter and sprinkle with caster sugar.

2. In a large bowl, place the ground almonds, flour, icing sugar and zest, stirring to combine.

3. Beat the egg whites until thick but not stiff.

4. Add the butter, juice and egg whites to the dry ingredients, folding together gently to keep the mixture light.

5. Spoon the mixture evenly into the moulds. Top the blueberries on each.

6. Bake for 35 minutes until risen and lightly browned. Cool before removing from moulds.

Share this:
 
Prev
Next

View More

These Orange, Pineapple & Carrot Cakes Are Real Keepers

Layers of cream cheese icing and a final flourish of zest make these some delectable cakes

Sweeten Your Day With This Coffee & Hazelnut Cake

Strong coffee, yoghurt and ground hazelnuts bring this cake to another level

A Sublime White Chocolate, Ricotta & Berry Ripple Cheesecake

Carefully swirl the berry puree for a cake that looks as good as it tastes

Honey-Sweetened Apple & Black Cherry Muffins

These little muffins are a joy to make, with the added bonus of being fairly healthy (as far as muffins go)

More Food & Drink

These Citrus & Blueberry Friands Are The Sweet Treats Your Week Needs

A Malaysian-Style High Tea Is Headed To Stamford Plaza

A Simple Vege & Citrus Salad With Soy Tahini Dressing

Should You Eat At Schapiro's?

The Classic Marriage Of Soft Tacos & Filling Gets A Jackfruit Update

At Thaiger, The Green Curry Is A Crowd-Pleaser

Crisp, Hot Chilli Prawn Fritters To Brighten Your Lunch

Where To Eat In Wellington Right Now

How To Make A Chicken Tikka Masala That's As Comforting As They Come
View More

RESTAURANT REVIEWS

EASY WEEKDAY RECIPES

New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter