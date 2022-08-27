These Citrus & Blueberry Friands Are The Sweet Treats Your Week Needs
Small, dense and moreish — muffin-sized with pound cake vibes
These are a taste sensation. Don’t let not having a friand tin put you off making these. A standard muffin tin will suffice. Frozen fruit is perfect until the fresh berries come down in price for spring and summer.
CITRUS AND BLUEBERRY FRIANDS RECIPE
Makes 8
1 cup ground almonds
¼ cup flour
1 cup icing sugar
2 Tbsp zested citrus
4 egg whites
140g butter, melted
2 tsp orange juice
½ cup blueberries (I used frozen)
1. Preheat an oven to 200C. Grease eight friand moulds with butter and sprinkle with caster sugar.
2. In a large bowl, place the ground almonds, flour, icing sugar and zest, stirring to combine.
3. Beat the egg whites until thick but not stiff.
4. Add the butter, juice and egg whites to the dry ingredients, folding together gently to keep the mixture light.
5. Spoon the mixture evenly into the moulds. Top the blueberries on each.
6. Bake for 35 minutes until risen and lightly browned. Cool before removing from moulds.
