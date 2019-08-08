It is imperative to use homemade or good quality stock for a flavoursome cock-a-leekie. Start the stock part of this recipe the day before, then you can remove any fat from the top once it is chilled, leaving it ready to add to the remaining ingredients. Leftover chicken can be put to good use elsewhere.

CLASSIC COCK-A-LEEKIE SOUP RECIPE

Serves 4-6

Stock

1 whole organic chicken

1 onion, chopped roughly

1 carrot, chopped

Few peppercorns

Broth

2 Tbsp butter

1 large leek, halved lengthways, sliced

1 clove garlic, crushed

½ cup prunes, halved

4 cups stock

3 cups shredded and chopped chicken

Salt and pepper to taste

1. Place the chicken, onion, carrot and peppercorns in a large pot. Just cover the chicken with water and bring to a simmer. Cover and cook for 1¼ hours or until the meat comes away from the bone easily. Strain the chicken over a large bowl. Place the stock in the fridge overnight. When cool enough remove the meat from the chicken and chop roughly.

2. To make the broth, melt the butter in a large pot. Add the leek and garlic cooking slowly for 10 minutes to soften. Add the prunes and stock bringing to a simmer for 10 minutes.

3. Fold through the chopped chicken. Season with salt and pepper.

4. Serve with hot buttery toast.

