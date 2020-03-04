Try milk or dark chocolate in these moreish cookies. Photo / Eleanor Ozich

Coconut Sugar Cookies With Peanut Butter & Chocolate Chunks

These golden, crunchy cookies make for a heavenly sweet treat

By Eleanor Ozich
Thursday March 5, 2020

I use coconut sugar in this recipe for a deeper caramel flavour and soft golden look. The result is a thin, crunchy cookie with delightful bursts of chocolate throughout. Feel free to use or dark or milk chocolate as you please. These are cookies to enjoy, after all!

COCONUT SUGAR COOKIES RECIPE
Makes approx. 12

1/3 cup coconut oil, melted
1 free range egg
¾ cup coconut sugar
3 Tbsp peanut butter
1 cup spelt flour
½ tsp baking soda
½ tsp sea salt
100g chocolate, roughly chopped

1. Preheat the oven to 180C and line two baking trays with baking paper.

2. In a mixing bowl, whisk together the coconut oil, egg, coconut sugar and peanut butter.

3. Sift in the flour, add the remaining ingredients, and mix until well combined. Pop the dough in the fridge for ten minutes or so to firm up.

4. Using your hands, roll large handfuls of the dough into balls and place 3–4 cm apart on the baking trays. Press each ball in half to flatten them into cookies.

5. Bake for 8-9 minutes, or until the cookies are golden around the edges. Will keep for up to 5 days in an airtight container.

