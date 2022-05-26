Sweeten Your Day With This Coffee & Hazelnut Cake

Try this cake with walnuts and almonds also. Whatever is in the pantry.

COFFEE AND HAZELNUT CAKE RECIPE

Serves 8

1 ½ cups self-raising flour

1 Tbsp cocoa

½ tsp baking soda

1 cup caster sugar

½ cup ground hazelnuts

100g butter, melted

3 eggs

½ cup strong coffee, cooled

2 Tbsp yoghurt

¼ cup chopped hazelnuts, to decorate

Icing

20g butter, melted

1 cup icing sugar

1 Tbsp strong coffee

1. Preheat an oven to 170C. Line a 20cm tin with baking paper.

2. Sift the flour, cocoa, baking soda and sugar into a large bowl and add the hazelnuts.

3. Combine the butter, eggs, coffee and yoghurt. Pour into the dry ingredients and combine. Pour into the tin and smooth the top. Bake for 45 minutes. Remove and cool.

4. For the icing, place the butter in a bowl. Add icing sugar and coffee in two lots until smooth. Spread evenly over the cake and decorate with hazelnuts.

Share this:

Print this page