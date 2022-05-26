Serve with coffee or add a scoop of icecream for a delicious dessert. Photo / Babiche Martens

Sweeten Your Day With This Coffee & Hazelnut Cake

Strong coffee, yoghurt and ground hazelnuts bring this cake to another level

By Angela Casley
Friday May 27, 2022

Try this cake with walnuts and almonds also. Whatever is in the pantry.

COFFEE AND HAZELNUT CAKE RECIPE
Serves 8

1 ½ cups self-raising flour
1 Tbsp cocoa
½ tsp baking soda
1 cup caster sugar
½ cup ground hazelnuts
100g butter, melted
3 eggs
½ cup strong coffee, cooled
2 Tbsp yoghurt
¼ cup chopped hazelnuts, to decorate

Icing
20g butter, melted
1 cup icing sugar
1 Tbsp strong coffee

1. Preheat an oven to 170C. Line a 20cm tin with baking paper.

2. Sift the flour, cocoa, baking soda and sugar into a large bowl and add the hazelnuts.

3. Combine the butter, eggs, coffee and yoghurt. Pour into the dry ingredients and combine. Pour into the tin and smooth the top. Bake for 45 minutes. Remove and cool.

4. For the icing, place the butter in a bowl. Add icing sugar and coffee in two lots until smooth. Spread evenly over the cake and decorate with hazelnuts.

Share this:
 
Prev
Next

View More

Jackfruit & Blueberry Cake

Apricots and peaches work equally well in this decadent dessert cake

Raspberry & Cinnamon Cake

Sometimes you need a slice of cake — specifically, this spiced raspberry cake topped with sweetened walnuts

Apple Sponge Cake With Lemon Curd Cream

When it comes to classic baking, nothing beats a good sponge cake

Chocolate Whiskey Cake With Boozy Ganache

This sweet creation is decadence at its best, featuring layers of chocolate, booze and cream

RESTAURANT REVIEWS

More Food & Drink

Sweeten Your Day With This Coffee & Hazelnut Cake

Find Charming Charcuterie At Bar Martin

Have This Salmon, Couscous & Broccoli Rice Bowl On Repeat

A Satisfying Brussels Sprout & Cauliflower Salad With Miso Glaze

Rocket Cream Makes This Halloumi & Broccolini Salad A Stand-Out

This Pumpkin & Parsnip Soup With Olive Focaccia Will Make Any Day Cosier

Everyone Is A Winner At New Ponsonby Restaurant Lucky 8

The Craveable New Experience That's About To Turn Ellerslie Into A Feasting Playground
View More

EASY WEEKDAY RECIPES

New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter