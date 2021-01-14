This savoury summer tart is perfect for an easy midweek dinner. Photo / Babiche Martens

Colourful Tomato Tart Recipe

Showcase the season's shades of crimson with this tasty tart

By Angela Casley
Friday Jan. 15, 2021

For this colourful and tasty summer tart, use a variety of tomatoes for layers of flavour and sweetness.

Cutting them into different shapes not only looks gorgeous but adds to the overall flavour.

The longer the tomatoes are cooked the sweeter they become.

TOMATO TART
Serves 6

Pastry
1 cup flour
1 cup chickpea flour
100g butter, cubed
1 egg
1 Tbsp water
1 tsp salt

Filling
250g ricotta
1 cup grated parmesan
2 eggs
1 Tbsp chopped thyme
400g mixed tomatoes
1 Tbsp basil leaves

1. Preheat oven to 180C.

2. For the pastry, place the flour, chickpea flour and butter in a kitchen processor, blitzing until it resembles fine breadcrumbs. Add the egg, water and salt, processing to form the dough. On a lightly floured bench, roll the dough 5mm thick to fit a 23cm tart tin. Line with baking paper and add rice. Bake blind for 15 minutes, then remove the rice and paper and bake for a further 5 minutes to dry the pastry.

3. For the filling, combine the ricotta, cheese, eggs and thyme in a bowl. Pour into the cooked tart case. Cut the tomatoes in different shapes and place on top, without pushing in. Bake for 40 minutes until the tart is set in the middle.

4. Rest for 15 minutes before adding the basil leaves.

