Comforting Pasta Recipes For Chilly Evenings

Classic spaghetti carbonara, The Pasta Book 2015 from Jamie Oliver Enterprises Ltd ©. Photo / David Loftus

Classic Spaghetti Carbonara

It doesn't get much better than this spaghetti carbonara recipe from The Pasta Book by Gennaro Contaldo. All you need is a handful of simple ingredients and you're on your way to creating an Italian staple.

Comforting Neapolitan Ragu

Go all out with this authentic, slow-cooked Italian recipe from The Long and Short of Pasta. Eight hours of slow cooking turns this beef and pork sauce into a rich, melt-in-your-mouth sensation worth every ounce of effort.

Creamy mushroom & thyme pasta. Photo / Babiche Martens

Creamy Mushroom & Thyme Pasta

This creamy mushroom and thyme mix is perfect tossed through pasta of any kind. Thyme adds a herbaceous note that perfectly complements the mushrooms and garlic, while the parmesan and cream gives the dish a rich and deep flavour with a creamy finish.

Bacon & Cheese Pasta

Kids and adults alike will have a soft spot for this classic family favourite. Choose your favourite pasta shape (think spirals, macaroni or penne), toss with cheesy sauce and bacon, then grill in the oven until irresistibly golden.

Macaroni Cheese With Lemon, Thyme & Bacon

This macaroni served with oozing hot melted cheese and a hint of fresh lemon and thyme, is economical and delicious — especially on a cold night. This is also a great way to use up all those annoying small bits of cheese that get left in the back of the fridge.

Prawn & Tomato Pasta

When time isn't on your side, reach for this recipe. Elegant, tasty and ready in a snap, this prawn pasta is spiked with fresh chilli and creamy feta. Serve with a sprinkle of extra basil leaves and enjoy.

Breadcrumb spaghetti. Photo / Supplied

Breadcrumb Spaghetti

Carb lovers, this one's for you. It's a carb-on-carb treatment that is also one of the best, time-honoured pantry-friendly dishes: pasta with breadcrumbs. When the smell of bread-meets-garlic-meets-olive-oil starts hitting the air in your kitchen, your intended eaters will feel the pull to the kitchen, if not the stove.

Pappardelle & Creamy Chicken Livers

Serve up rich and delicious chicken livers, complemented perfectly by fresh thyme and a good splash of brandy and cream. Be sure to buy good-quality pappardelle, and don’t overcook the livers, a tiny bit of pink inside is just fine.

Spaghetti & parmesan meatballs. Photo / Babiche Martens

Spaghetti & Parmesan Meatballs

Spaghetti and meatballs is always a winner. Here, meatballs are made with pork and beef and served alongside homemade sauce balanced with basil and balsamic vinegar. Pour over hot spaghetti and finish with plenty of parmesan.

Nut Pasta

Nuts add a wonderful crunch to this simple pasta of parmesan, lemon and fresh herbs. Serve with a fresh green salad and enjoy for a speedy weeknight bite that feels just a bit fancy.

Petite Kitchen's Ricotta Gnocchi in Lemony Butter Sauce

Everything tastes better with butter — even the smallest addition has the ability to make a dish truly sing. In this simple recipe, ricotta and herb gnocchi is simmered until tender, tossed in a lemony butter sauce, and then finished with a small handful of finely chopped Italian parsley.

Creamy gorgonzola & anchovy sauce with pasta. Photo / Babiche Martens

Creamy Gorgonzola & Anchovy Sauce With Pasta

This sauce doesn’t shirk on flavour. Anchovies and gorgonzola cheese are the base of this creamy, savoury sauce which is delicious tossed through your favourite pasta. Serve topped with pine nuts and a sprinkling of parmesan cheese.

Spaghetti With Kale, Butter Beans & Lemon Ricotta

This one-pot pasta is dead simple to make, and a brilliant method to have in your back pocket for those busy nights when you've no idea what to cook. The spaghetti and butter beans are cooked in one big pot along with roughly-sliced kale, sundried tomatoes, a generous pinch of chilli flakes and the zest of a lemon.