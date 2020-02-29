Old-School Cornflake & Ginger Cookies

A simple old-school biscuit with a favourite of mine, cornflakes. I initially made them with raisins thinking they'd be great for school lunches, but the adult consensus was chocolate would be preferred! So I have added chocolate as an alternative. White, dark or a mix would jazz them up a little for the discerning among you.

CORNFLAKE & GINGER COOKIES RECIPE

Makes 16-20

100g butter, at room temperature

½ cup sugar

½ tsp ground ginger

1 Tbsp fresh ginger, finely grated

1 cup flour

1 tsp baking powder

½ cup raisins or chocolate bits

2 cups cornflakes

1. Preheat oven to 170C. Line two oven trays with baking paper.

2. Beat the butter and sugar until light and creamy. Stir through the gingers, flour, baking powder, raisins (or chocolate) and cornflakes, mixing to combine.

3. Roll into golf-sized balls and place on to the baking trays. Place into the oven for 15-18 minutes until golden. Leave on the tray for a few minutes then transfer to a cooling rack.

