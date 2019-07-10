Serve this simple vegetarian meal with an extra sprinkle of parmesan if you like it cheesy. Photo / Eleanor Ozich

Creamy Cannellini Beans & Kale With Thyme, Lemon & Parmesan

This warming meal relies on simple, wholesome ingredients to leave you feeling satisfied

By Eleanor Ozich
Thursday July 11, 2019

These creamy and rich cannellini beans are incredibly easy to prepare and the resulting flavours are truly wonderful. The thyme gives a lovely earthy undertone, and the addition of lemon juice allows the simple flavours to shine. Try to use homemade or good quality stock to ensure a depth of flavour. This delectable winter meal will leave you feeling warm, comforted and perfectly satisfied.

CREAMY CANNELLINI BEANS & KALE WITH THYME, LEMON & PARMESAN RECIPE 
Serves 4 

Ingredients
3 Tbsp butter or olive oil
6 shallots, skins removed and roughly chopped
Bulb of garlic, each clove peeled and roughly chopped
A handful of thyme, roughly chopped
A large bunch of kale, roughly chopped
2 cups of good quality vegetable or chicken stock
2 cups of cooked cannellini beans (about 2 cans, drained)
Juice of one lemon
½ cup grated parmesan, plus a little extra to serve

1. Heat the butter or olive oil in a heavy-bottomed saucepan over medium heat.

2. Add the shallots, garlic, and thyme, and cook while stirring until slightly brown and fragrant.

3. Add the kale, stock, cannellini beans and a large pinch of salt and pepper.

4. Bring to the boil, and then simmer for 30 minutes, or until almost all of the liquid has evaporated. Stir in the lemon juice and parmesan if using.

5. To serve, divide between bowls, and then sprinkle with a little extra parmesan if you like.

