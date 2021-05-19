This quick meal is great come lunch or dinner. Photo / Babiche Martens

Creamy Celery & Bacon Pasta

Pappardelle is the perfect vehicle for this deliciously simple sauce

By Angela Casley
Thursday May 20, 2021

This quick and creamy mid-week dinner is simple to make, and a great way to introduce celery to those who think they’re not fans. It adds a little crunch but the celery itself is slightly hidden in the delicious sauce. You can use any pasta for this.

CREAMY CELERY AND BACON PASTA RECIPE
Serves 4

400g pappardelle
2 Tbsp olive oil
1 red onion, thinly sliced
3 cloves garlic, crushed
2 stalks celery, sliced
4 rashers bacon, chopped
1 cup cream
¼ cup white wine
2 cups spinach leaves
1 cup basil leaves
1 cup grated parmesan
Salt and freshly ground pepper

1. Cook the pappardelle as per packet instructions.

2. While the pasta cooks, warm the oil in a large frying pan. Add the onion, garlic and celery, cooking for 3 or 4 minutes to soften. Remove and cook the bacon until browned. Return the onions to the pan. Add the cream, wine, spinach leaves, half the basil leaves and parmesan, heating through. Season with salt and pepper.

3. Lastly add the hot pasta, tossing well to combine. Serve with extra parmesan and basil leaves.

Share this:
 
Prev
Next

View More

Kumara Mash, Salmon & Greens Recipe

This ultra-creamy mash is a credit to yellow kumara, and just the right amount of butter

Carrot Soup & Cheese Dumplings Recipe

Dumplings tranform this soup into a hearty winter warmer

Speedy Sausage Pasta With Tomatoes, Spinach & Feta

Try this clever pasta recipe and get dinner on the table, quick smart

Chicken With Lemon, Mustard & Honey Sauce

Love lemon chicken? This recipe is a must-try

RESTAURANT REVIEWS

More Food & Drink

Smoked Fish & Cheese-Stuffed Celery

Britomart's Underground Restaurant Ghost Street Is Worth Discovering

Creamy Celery & Bacon Pasta

Chicken Casserole With Olives & Prunes

Lemon Syrup Semolina Cake With Greek Yoghurt

One-Pot Potatoes, Pork & Butter Beans

The Uncommon Joy Of Saan Restaurant

Food News: What's Shaping Aotearoa's Culinary Scene Now
View More
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter