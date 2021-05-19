Creamy Celery & Bacon Pasta

This quick and creamy mid-week dinner is simple to make, and a great way to introduce celery to those who think they’re not fans. It adds a little crunch but the celery itself is slightly hidden in the delicious sauce. You can use any pasta for this.

CREAMY CELERY AND BACON PASTA RECIPE

Serves 4

400g pappardelle

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 red onion, thinly sliced

3 cloves garlic, crushed

2 stalks celery, sliced

4 rashers bacon, chopped

1 cup cream

¼ cup white wine

2 cups spinach leaves

1 cup basil leaves

1 cup grated parmesan

Salt and freshly ground pepper

1. Cook the pappardelle as per packet instructions.

2. While the pasta cooks, warm the oil in a large frying pan. Add the onion, garlic and celery, cooking for 3 or 4 minutes to soften. Remove and cook the bacon until browned. Return the onions to the pan. Add the cream, wine, spinach leaves, half the basil leaves and parmesan, heating through. Season with salt and pepper.

3. Lastly add the hot pasta, tossing well to combine. Serve with extra parmesan and basil leaves.

