Creamy No-Churn Orange & Chocolate Ice Cream

Fill a small bowl, and tuck in to this creamy, citrus ice cream. Flecked with flakes of dark chocolate, this simple recipe is the perfect dessert to indulge in. You also might like to know that the method is rather clever — there’s no cooking involved and you don’t need a fancy ice cream maker.

CREAMY ORANGE & CHOCOLATE ICE CREAM RECIPE

Serves 4-6

3 large eggs, separated

1/3 cup coconut sugar

400ml cream

75g good quality dark chocolate, finely chopped

Zest of one large orange

2 tsp apple cider vinegar*

1. Add the coconut sugar to the egg yolks, and beat using an egg beater until creamy and light golden in colour.

2. In a second bowl, beat the cream until thick, but not entirely whipped. In a third bowl, beat the egg whites until soft peaks form.

3. Add the cream, egg whites, chocolate, orange zest and apple cider vinegar to the egg yolk mixture, and fold tenderly until just combined, being careful not to over-mix.

4. Pour the mixture in to a container with a lid, and smooth out evenly. Cover with the lid, and place in the freezer for at least 6 hours.

5. To serve, remove from the freezer and allow to thaw for about 15 minutes before rolling.

*The apple cider vinegar helps to stop the ice cream from going icy, you could also use white vinegar.

