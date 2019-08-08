If you are feeling decadent, add a little more cream to enrich this tomato soup even further. A blob of lightly whipped cream on top is a nice touch if you're serving this soup at a dinner party. This is also a great recipe for children.

CREAMY TOMATO SOUP WITH CRISPY BACON BITS RECIPE

Serves 4-6

Ingredients

1 Tbsp oil

1 onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, crushed

2 x tins chopped tomatoes

½ tsp dried thyme

¼ tsp dried oregano

1 cup chicken (or vegetable) stock

Salt and pepper to taste

½ cup cream

½ cup crispy bacon bits

½ cup chopped parsley

1. Warm the oil in a large pot. Add the onion and garlic, cooking for 2 minutes. Add the tomatoes, thyme, oregano and stock, bringing to a simmer for 15 minutes.

2. Blend the soup until smooth. Season with salt and pepper.

3. To serve, heat the soup, stir through the cream. Ladle into bowls and top with crispy bacon bits and chopped parsley.

