Light & Delicate Creme Caramel Recipe

Light and decadent creme caramel is the perfect finale. Remove the ramekins from the fridge 15 minutes before serving to optimise the texture of the delicate custard and sweet caramel. Lightly whipped cream adds the finishing touch.

CREME CARAMEL

Makes 4

1 cup caster sugar

½ cup water

1 ½ cups milk

½ vanilla pod, seeds removed

3 eggs

¼ cup caster sugar

To serve, lightly whipped cream

1. Preheat an oven to 170C. Place four ramekins into a deep baking dish.

2. To make the caramel, place the first measure of sugar and water into a heavy-based pot. Bring to a simmer, stirring until the sugar dissolves. Leave to simmer until it turns into a lovely caramel. This takes about 10 minutes. Quickly pour the caramel into the ramekins, swirling a little around the sides. Leave to rest while you make the custard.

3. Place the milk and vanilla seeds in a pot, bringing just to boiling point. Remove and cool for 10 minutes. Beat the eggs and ¼ cup sugar until light and well combined. Slowly add the milk. Leave to rest for 15 minutes. Pour through a sieve and into the ramekins.

4. Add boiling water to the baking dish until it reaches half way up the ramekins. Place into the oven for 25 minutes until just set in the middle. Remove, cooling completely before serving or refrigerate until needed.

5. To serve, run a sharp knife around the edge, then tip on to small plates or bowls. Serve with lightly whipped cream.

