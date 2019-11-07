Drizzle the pork belly with honey, lemon and herbs just before serving. Photo / Babiche Martens

Crispy Pork Belly With Cider, Honey & Thyme

For a crowd-pleaser, serve up cubes of this crispy pork belly to party-goers

By Angela Casley
Friday Nov. 8, 2019

Allow for two cubes of this delicious pork per person. For ease of preparation cook the pork until step three the day before, then reheat and crisp up the skin on the day just before serving. The slow cooking makes for melt-in-your-mouth morsels, and removes much of the fatty layer. You may need two pieces of pork for a crowd.

PORK BELLY WITH CIDER, HONEY & THYME RECIPE
Makes 16 squares

500g piece pork belly, skin on
2 cups cider
1 Tbsp olive oil
1 tsp salt
1 tsp five spice powder
¼ cup honey
2 Tbsp lemon juice
¼ cup mixed chopped herbs such as thyme and parsley

1. Preheat an oven to 150C.

2. Place the pork into a smallish oven dish and score the skin with cuts 1cm apart. Pour the cider around the outside. Rub with oil and sprinkle over the salt. Cover with foil and place into the oven for 2 hours. Remove the foil and continue to cook for a further 1 hour. Turn up the oven to 180C.

3. Rub the meat with the five spice and return to the oven for 30 minutes uncovered. Then turn the grill on high. Grill, keeping an eye on the crackling for 3 or 4 minutes until crispy and golden.

4. To serve cut into 2cm cubes. Combine the honey, lemon juice and herbs in a bowl, and drizzle over pork just before serving.

