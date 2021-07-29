Whip up this dish for a work-from-home lunch, or savour it as a quick, tasty dinner. Photo / Babiche Martens

Crispy Salmon With Noodles & Veges

Dinnertime can't come soon enough for this satisfying hot noodle dish

By Angela Casley
Friday July 30, 2021

It is worth hunting out fresh noodles for their lovely texture, but if you can’t find them, use dried ones. This is a great dish to change up what vegetables you use; Brussels sprouts are a favourite of mine, and are delicious when cooked with a hint of sesame oil.

CRISPY SALMON WITH NOODLES AND VEGES RECIPE
Serves 4

1 Tbsp grated ginger
2 garlic cloves, crushed
¼ cup soy sauce
2 Tbsp water
2 tsp runny honey
1 tsp fish sauce
2 tsp sesame oil
10 Brussels sprouts, shredded
1 stick celery, thinly sliced
2 spring onion, thinly sliced
1 Tbsp olive oil
400g salmon fillet
400g fresh noodles, cooked
2 tsp black sesame seeds

1. Place the ginger, garlic, soy, water, honey and fish sauce into a small bowl, combining well.

2. Heat the sesame oil in a frying pan. Add the sprouts, celery and spring onion, cooking for 2 or 3 minutes or until just cooked. Remove and set aside.

3. Heat the olive oil in the same pan. Add the salmon, skin down, cooking for a few minutes to crisp up the skin then turn for a few more minutes until just cooked through. Remove from the pan and add the noodles. Stir sauce through the noodles. Serve noodles hot on plates topped with the vegetables, salmon and sesame seeds.

