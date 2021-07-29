Crispy Salmon With Noodles & Veges

It is worth hunting out fresh noodles for their lovely texture, but if you can’t find them, use dried ones. This is a great dish to change up what vegetables you use; Brussels sprouts are a favourite of mine, and are delicious when cooked with a hint of sesame oil.

CRISPY SALMON WITH NOODLES AND VEGES RECIPE

Serves 4

1 Tbsp grated ginger

2 garlic cloves, crushed

¼ cup soy sauce

2 Tbsp water

2 tsp runny honey

1 tsp fish sauce

2 tsp sesame oil

10 Brussels sprouts, shredded

1 stick celery, thinly sliced

2 spring onion, thinly sliced

1 Tbsp olive oil

400g salmon fillet

400g fresh noodles, cooked

2 tsp black sesame seeds

1. Place the ginger, garlic, soy, water, honey and fish sauce into a small bowl, combining well.

2. Heat the sesame oil in a frying pan. Add the sprouts, celery and spring onion, cooking for 2 or 3 minutes or until just cooked. Remove and set aside.

3. Heat the olive oil in the same pan. Add the salmon, skin down, cooking for a few minutes to crisp up the skin then turn for a few more minutes until just cooked through. Remove from the pan and add the noodles. Stir sauce through the noodles. Serve noodles hot on plates topped with the vegetables, salmon and sesame seeds.

Share this:

Print this page