Make this your go-to kahawai sandwich. Photo / Babiche Martens

Crumbed Fish Toasted Sandwich With Pea Mash

Crumbed kahawai and pea mash just made your lunchtime sandwich more exciting

By Angela Casley
Friday Dec. 24, 2021

This is my go-to sandwich at the moment. Kahawai, once only ever eaten smoked or used for bait, has had a rebirth. This is such a great way of enjoying this fish, of which there is an abundance, so give it a go.

CRUMBED FISH TOASTED SANDWICH WITH PEA MASH RECIPE
Makes 2

Pea Mash
1 cup cooked peas
1 clove garlic
1 Tbsp olive oil
1 tsp lemon or lime zest
1-2 Tbsp lemon or lime juice
Salt and pepper, to taste

Sandwich Filling
1 Tbsp butter and oil
2 x 120g kahawai fillets, crumbed
4 slices thick bread
1 cup salad greens
¼ cup garlic aioli

1. Firstly, make the pea mash. In a kitchen processor place the peas, garlic, oil, zest and juice, blitzing to form the mash. Season with salt and pepper. Set aside.

2. To make the sandwich, heat the butter and oil in a frying pan. Cook the fish for 4 minutes each side or until cooked through.

3. Brush the bread with oil and grill on a griddle pan or barbecue until toasted and golden.

4. Spread generously with mash, a fillet, some greens and a spread of aioli on top. Serve warm.

 

