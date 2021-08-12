Crunchy Oat-Coated Chicken
These crispy little tenders are weeknight-friendly — and will make you rethink how you use oats
These chicken tenders can be prepared ahead of time. If you’re doubling the recipe, brown the chicken in a pan and finish it in a hot oven for 10 minutes. Then it can all be ready at once.
CRUNCHY OAT-COATED CHICKEN RECIPE
Serves 4
2 free-range chicken breasts
1 cup rolled oats
½ cup breadcrumbs
1 Tbsp chopped rosemary
¼ cup flour, seasoned
1 egg whisked with 2 Tbsp water
Oil and butter for cooking
Sweet chilli or garlic aioli, to serve
1. Cut the chicken into thin slices. Combine the oats, breadcrumbs and rosemary in a bowl.
2. Dust the chicken in flour, dip into the egg, then coat in breadcrumbs. Refrigerate, covered, until ready to cook.
3. Heat some oil and a knob of butter in a frying pan to a medium heat. Cook the chicken tenders a few at a time until golden brown, turning once. Keep warm while you cook the remainder.