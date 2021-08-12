These chicken tenders can be prepared ahead of time. If you’re doubling the recipe, brown the chicken in a pan and finish it in a hot oven for 10 minutes. Then it can all be ready at once.

CRUNCHY OAT-COATED CHICKEN RECIPE

Serves 4

2 free-range chicken breasts

1 cup rolled oats

½ cup breadcrumbs

1 Tbsp chopped rosemary

¼ cup flour, seasoned

1 egg whisked with 2 Tbsp water

Oil and butter for cooking

Sweet chilli or garlic aioli, to serve

1. Cut the chicken into thin slices. Combine the oats, breadcrumbs and rosemary in a bowl.

2. Dust the chicken in flour, dip into the egg, then coat in breadcrumbs. Refrigerate, covered, until ready to cook.

3. Heat some oil and a knob of butter in a frying pan to a medium heat. Cook the chicken tenders a few at a time until golden brown, turning once. Keep warm while you cook the remainder.

