Cucumber, Ginger & Dill Pickle

This pickle makes the perfect homemade gift or addition to your Christmas cheeseboard

By Angela Casley
Saturday Dec. 7, 2019

This is a favourite pickle as it is ready in just two days — perfect for a last-minute gift idea. It will last in the fridge for up to three months. Serve with a cheeseboard or add to a leftover turkey sandwich.

CUCUMBER, GINGER & DILL PICKLE RECIPE
Makes 3 cups

1 telegraph cucumber
1 red pepper, seeds removed, cut in thin strips
1 Tbsp salt
1 red chilli
2 Tbsp grated ginger
1 tsp fennel seeds
1 tsp celery seeds
½ tsp dried dill
2 cups white wine vinegar
1 cup sugar

1. Cut the cucumber lengthways down the middle and remove the seeds using a teaspoon. Slice thinly. Place the cucumber and red pepper into a colander. Sprinkle over the salt, place over a bowl, cover and refrigerate for at least 24 hours.

2. Rinse the salt from the cucumber and peppers then pat dry with paper towel or a clean tea towel. Place into a large bowl. Add the chilli and grated ginger.

3. Toast the fennel and celery seeds until fragrant in a small frying pan. Add the dill then crush in a mortar and pestle. In a pot heat the vinegar and sugar to dissolve the sugar. Add the spices bringing to a simmer for 5 minutes. Stir through the cucumber and peppers cooking for 1 minute.

4. Spoon into sterilised jars. Store in the fridge.

